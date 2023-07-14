Experts

Mental Health Expert: Understanding Trauma Starts With Identifying Its Signs & Effects

Defining and understanding trauma, including its effects on the body and mind, is crucial for every healing journey.

Tammy McCrory , Founder/CEO/Behavioral Health Consultant, McCrory Center: Behavioral Health
As a mental health professional, it is my obligation to comprehend how traumatic experiences can manifest and impact my clients' overall well-being. Trauma can have a profound impact on our bodies and minds, and it can be challenging to identify whether or not we have experienced it. Therefore, the first step is to discuss what trauma is and how it affects us both psychologically and physically. By being aware of the signs and symptoms, we can become more informed about how to build our resilience and move forward.

Defining Trauma

Trauma refers to an emotional or physical response to an event that causes extreme distress, pain, or harm. It can happen to anyone at any age, and it can result from different sources such as abuse, violence, natural disasters, accidents, or significant life changes. Trauma is a subjective experience, and what might be traumatic for one person may not be for another. However, the effects of trauma can be far-reaching and can have lasting consequences on our physical and emotional well-being.

Psychological and Physical Effects of Trauma

Trauma can have a significant impact on our psychological and physical well-being. It can leave us feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, and can disrupt our ability to regulate our emotions. Trauma can have both psychological and physical effects on an individual. Some of the psychological effects may include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), dissociation, and emotional dysregulation. Individuals may also experience intrusive thoughts, nightmares, and flashbacks that can be distressing and interfere with daily life.

The physical effects of trauma can be just as profound, often manifesting in the form of chronic pain, headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Trauma can also weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illness and disease.

It is important to understand that trauma affects every individual differently and not all may experience the same symptoms. However, recognizing the signs and symptoms of trauma can help individuals seek help and support.

It's important to note that physical symptoms of trauma can also be a sign of other health problems, so it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider if you're experiencing any of these symptoms.

How Trauma Affects Our Brain

Trauma can have a profound impact on the way our brains function. When we experience a traumatic event, our brains enter into survival mode and release stress hormones, which activate our "fight or flight" response. Over time, these stress hormones can cause damage to the hippocampus, which is responsible for processing memories, as well as the amygdala, which regulates our emotions. As a result, individuals who have experienced trauma may struggle with memory recall, emotional regulation, and difficulty forming meaningful relationships. However, it's important to note that the brain has the capacity to heal and create new neural pathways, even after traumatic events. Through therapy and self-care practices, individuals can rewire their brains to promote healing and resilience.

The Significances of Building Resilience

Resilience is a key component to overcoming trauma and building healthy coping skills. Resilience allows us to bounce back from adversity and develop a stronger sense of self. This includes being able to recognize our own strengths and limitations, being able to regulate our emotions, and developing positive relationships with others.

Building resilience can take time, effort, and a willingness to work through past traumas. Some helpful strategies for building resilience include developing a support system of friends and family, engaging in self-care activities like exercise and meditation, seeking out therapy or counseling, and practicing gratitude and positive thinking.

While trauma can have lasting effects on our psychological and physical health, developing resilience can help us move forward and lead fulfilling lives. It's important to remember that resilience looks different for everyone and there is no one "right" way to cope with trauma. The most important thing is to seek help and support when needed and to take the time to care for yourself and prioritize your own healing journey.

The information provided here is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider for advice concerning your specific situation.

