Mental Health Expert: What We Know And Do Not Know About Autism

As a practicing Limited Licensed Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst in the State of Michigan, who own and operate the McCrory Center for Behavioral Health, I am all too familiar with this condition and have spent the last six years helping others understand Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), I believe it is important to continue to strive to unravel the mysteries of autism.

ASD is a mysterious and complicated neurodevelopmental condition that affects millions of people around the world. Despite the advances in research, there is still much that is unknown about the condition. At my clinic, the McCrory Center, we examine an average of 80-120 children every month. Around 80%-88% of these children meet the diagnostic criteria set forth by the CDC. Some of the common themes reported by parents are the child hasn't met their expected developmental milestone with regard to communicating, responding, and playing with other children.

Autism was first discussed by Paul Eugen Bleuler a Swiss psychiatrist, in 1911. He coined the term "autism" to describe the symptoms he saw in his patients. Leo Kanner further popularized this definition of autism in 1943 when he published his work on "early infantile autism" based on the observations from 11 boys. Despite our enhanced understanding of autism today, there are still many questions about its causes, effects, and implications

We now know that autism is an array of conditions that affect the way people communicate, behave, think, and interact with their environment. Additionally, it is estimated that 1 in 36 children in the United States alone is diagnosed with ASD, meaning that the prevalence rate has dramatically increased over the past decade.

What We Know About Autism

ASD is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how people interact with their environment and perceive the world around them. This condition is typically characterized by difficulty with communication, social interactions, and behaviors. At its core, autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Neurodevelopmental disorders are defined as a group of conditions that cause issues with brain development.

Many of the symptoms associated with ASD, such as difficulty communicating, making eye contact, and understanding social cues, may be related to abnormalities in the brain's neural circuitry. Research has also identified some genetic markers that are linked to ASD, which further supports the idea that it is a neurodevelopmental condition.

There is strong evidence that genetics play an important role in the development of ASD, although there is not yet a consensus as to which genes are involved. In addition, there is growing evidence that environmental factors such as toxin exposure, maternal nutrition during pregnancy, and certain infections may also increase the risk of developing autism.

Common behavioral characteristics associated with autism include difficulty with social interaction and communication; restricted, repetitive behaviors such as hand-flapping or rocking; sensory sensitivities; obsessive interests; anxiety; rigidity; and impulsivity.

At this present moment in time, there is no cure for ASD. That being said, there are numerous treatments available that can help to manage the symptoms associated with ASD. For example, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy has been proven to be beneficial for many individuals on the spectrum by improving communication and socialization skills. Additionally, medication can be used to help manage anxiety or other behavioral issues that may arise.

How to Obtain The diagnosis?

The first step is to consult with a healthcare professional such as a pediatrician or psychologist who can conduct an evaluation. This evaluation typically includes observations of the individual's behavior, interviews with parents and other caregivers, developmental assessments, ruling out of other potential medical conditions, and a review of medical records.

It is important to note that obtaining a diagnosis is not always easy and the process can take time. However, the good news, is that the federal government-mandated insurance companies provide coverage and benefits for the identification and treatment of ASD.

These are all important questions that remain largely unanswered, and further research is essential in order to better understand ASD and improve treatments.

How many genes are involved in the development of ASD?

How does the environment contribute to the development of autism?

What is the exact cause of ASD?

Why does the onset and severity of symptoms vary from person to person?

How do other factors such as diet and lifestyle influence autism?

How can we identify and diagnose ASD earlier?

How can we effectively treat and manage ASD?

What is the long-term prognosis for people with ASD?

Summary

We need more research to understand the causes and effects of autism, how to best support individuals and families living with autism, and how to develop highly efficient treatments. Research into potential treatments is ongoing, but there is still a long way to go. The lack of research impacts the services received, the integrity of the information surrounding autism, and the presence of unfounded opinions. Without reliable research, it is difficult across the board for practitioners to make informed decisions about diagnosis, treatments, and other important factors related to autism.

In addition, without further research, we are unable to identify potential risk factors and environmental factors that may contribute to the development of autism. We need to better understand the biological and social implications of autism in order to improve the lives of those affected. The reality is that ASD is still a relatively new concept, and the medical field is only just beginning to uncover the complexities associated with it. There is much to learn about the disorder, including the role of implicit bias in giving the diagnosis.