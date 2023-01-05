Mercedes Building Tesla-like US Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Tesla's done it. Rivian too. Now, Mercedes-Benz is poised to launch its own, branded high-power charging network in North America. The company announced the news today at the CES trade show.

The company plans to install 10,000 chargers across North America, Europe, China and other key markets, starting first in the United States. They will be positioned in cities and urban population centers, close to major thoroughfares, retail and service destinations, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

The charging network will be open to all customers. However, Mercedes-Benz customers will be given top priority at the chargers, with the ability to pre-book a charging station from their car. They can then use their vehicle's plug and charge capability to pay for charging without having to swipe a credit card.

This, along with the volume of chargers available, the company believes will, "significantly enhance the usability and convenience of its new generation of electric vehicles, differentiate the Mercedes-Benz ownership experience and accelerate the EV transformation," according to a press release.

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, sold under EQ branding, have the ability to utilize the Mercedes-Benz Electric Intelligence navigation system, which incorporates charging stops along a route plan, if required by distance and state of charge parameters.

The effort will focus on renewable energy, so-called green charging, via Mercedes Me Charge. The Me Charge system integrates multiple charging point operators into a single network, allowing a charging station operator to choose which provider gives the station the power.

The investment will be significant. Mercedes will be leveraging capital, development and site management proficiency with a variety of partners. In North America, the company will work with MN8 Energy, a renewable energy and battery storage owner-operator. MN8 Energy was founded inside Goldman Sachs.

To build out the North American network, Mercedes estimates the cost to be around $1.05 billion USD. The company will spilt the capital investment for the project roughly 50:50 with MN8.

ChargePoint will work with Mercedes-Benz in North America to design the network.

The number of chargers per hub will vary by location. Mercedes says that between four and 12 chargers per hub should be expected, with ultimately as many as 30 per location. Where feasible, the company says, charging points will be covered and have dining options and restrooms nearby. Facilities will also be equipped with surveillance cameras.

The high-powered chargers planned for the network will be able to charge vehicles at a rate of up to 350 kilowatts.

Build out of the charging network will start later this year with the aim of having the entire network built out by the end of the decade. The company has set the goal of having 400 hubs across North America with more than 2,500 chargers by 2027.