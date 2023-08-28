Mercedes Runs Red Light Before T-Boning Uber, Killing Sisters and Friend

Two sisters and their friend have been killed after a Mercedes driver allegedly ran a red light in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles and struck an Uber carrying four people.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) was alerted to reports that a driver had run a red light at the intersection of S. Vermont Avenue and W. Century Boulevard and T-boned the Honda at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told CBS affiliate KCAL: "After striking the victim's vehicle, the suspect's vehicle spun out of control and landed on the center median."

KCAL reported that one woman was thrown from the vehicle and killed, while two other women died inside the Honda.

Sisters Kimberly Izquierdo, 27, and Veronica Amezola, 23, and their friend Juvelyn Arroyo, 23, have been identified as the victims of the crash.

Gregory Black, 31, faces vehicular manslaughter charges and is being held on a $6 million bond.

A man and a 38-year-old woman, who were passengers in the Uber, and the driver were taken to nearby hospitals where they were said to be in critical condition before stabilizing on Sunday.

Black was also transported to a hospital in a critical condition, according to the network.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, in 2020, the number of traffic fatalities in the state was 3,980 and increased to 4,285 in 2021.

GoFundMe campaigns for Izquierdo and Amezola, as well as for Arroyo, are hoping to raise $35,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The GoFundMe campaign for Izquierdo and Amezola read: "Kimberly and Veronica are both loving sisters who did everything together. They were always there for their younger siblings to lend an ear, watch a movie, sit with them while they did homework, took them out for Starbucks and Chick-fil-A, and would enthusiastically participate in family outings, whether it was going to see a movie at Main Place or go to concerts together."

The separate GoFundMe campaign description for Arroyo said: "Help us honor the memory of my sweet cousin. Juvelyn Arroyo's bright and promising young life taken from us too soon as she was the victim of a tragic car accident along with 2 of her friends."

Since they were shared on Sunday, August 27, the campaigns for Izquierdo and Amezola, as well as Arroyo, have raised $7,780 and $4,925, respectively.

Money raised from both GoFundMe campaigns will go towards funeral expenses, according to their organizers.

According to the Shouse California Law Group, the maximum sentence in the state for misdemeanor manslaughter with gross negligence is one year in county jail, while the maximum felony sentence is six years in state prison.

Newsweek has contacted the LAPD and CHP for comment via email.