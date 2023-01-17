Meryl Streep Spotted in Season 3 Teaser for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for the show's third season, according to a teaser video shared on social media by Selena Gomez.

Gomez, who stars in the Hulu show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, posted the video featuring new and returning cast members Tuesday afternoon on her Instagram account.

"Hey guys, we're on set," Gomez says at the beginning of the video. She pans her phone over to comedy legends Martin and Short, both of whom say hello and smile.

"What are we shooting? Season 3," Gomez says. "The gang is back," she adds, panning over to actress Andrea Martin.

Gomez then asks, "Could this honestly get any better?" before panning over to actor Paul Rudd, who appeared in the final episode of the murder mystery show's second season.

"Well, I do think it could get a little bit better," Rudd responds. Gomez then pans the camera back over to herself, and Streep's head suddenly pops up from behind the couch on which Gomez and Martin are sitting. Streep can then be heard offering Martin a pillow.

Hulu confirmed Only Murders in the Building would return for a third season in the midst of releasing its second season over the summer. The show picked up several Emmy and Golden Globes award nominations in the last year.

In the second season's finale, Martin's character, Charles, tells Rudd's character to "stay away from her," with the audience unaware of who Charles was referring to by the end of the episode. The line has raised questions among the show's viewers regarding who the warning was about and which actress would play the role in the third season.

At the time of Gomez's Tuesday video, little was known about the extent of Streep's role. It was unknown if Streep will play the person Martin's character mentioned in the final episode of Season 2.

"Meryl" and "Only Murders in the Building" both trended on Twitter shortly after Gomez posted the video as fans of the show speculated about Streep's involvement.

Newsweek has reached out to Hulu for comment.

The show's official Twitter account later shared Gomez's video. Hulu's official Twitter account commented on the post, writing, "legends on legends on legends."

The show's account then posted two side-by-side GIFs. The first showed Martin's character climbing into an elevator at the Arconia, the building where the events of Only Murders in the Building take place. The second showed Streep exiting an elevator while playing Miranda Priestly, the fictional fashion magazine editor she portrayed in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.

On Tuesday afternoon, Martin also posted a photo of himself with Gomez, Short, Rudd and Streep on Twitter, calling the group a "cast to dream of."