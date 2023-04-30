Met Gala 2023: How Watch and Livestream Event

The Met Gala, one of the year's biggest fashion events, takes place Monday in New York City.

Some of the world's top designers and most style-conscious celebrities will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to pose for the press at this annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition.

The 2023 exhibition will celebrate the storied career of Karl Lagerfeld, the German designer who passed away in 2019. The Met Gala will also honor Lagerfeld with a dress code simply stated as "in honor of Karl."

Viewers can expect to see gala guests wear designs that pay tribute to Lagerfeld's work as creative director of the luxury fashion houses Chanel and Fendi. Of course, more than one Met Gala guest will likely sport over-sized, dark sunglasses like Lagerfeld favored.

For fans of celebrity fashion who couldn't get their names on the ultra-exclusive guest list, the event will be on television and streamed online live.

In this photo, actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Lively is often called one of the best-dressed attendees at the Met Gala, but she said she won't be going this year. Tune in on Monday to see who is there (and what they're wearing). Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

How to Watch and Livestream the Met Gala

Like most years, this year's Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May. (The event missed that traditional scheduled date in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The official Met Gala livestream will be available to watch on Vogue.com. The programming is scheduled to begin on the site at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the footage will be also be broadcast live across Vogue's digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For those seeking a additional coverage, TeenVogue.com will begin its red carpet livestream of the gala at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Aside from those outlets, E! is scheduled to begin its coverage at 6 p.m. ET, and NBC will livestream the red carpet on their website and app.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Met Gala?

Actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer and screenwriter/actress Michaela Coel will serve as co-chairs of the gala.

Meanwhile, this year's livestream will be co-hosted by television personality La La Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

Can You Get a Ticket to the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is put together by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Unless you're incredibly famous or a friend of Wintour's, your name is not going to be on the guest list.

It's too late now to purchase a ticket, but even if you could buy one, you'd need really deep pockets. According to the Associated Press, individual tickets cost $50,000 while an entire table at the event will run you $300,000.

But if you can't get into the gala, you can still check out the Lagerfeld exhibition in person. It will be view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

Newsweek reached out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for comment.