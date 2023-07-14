Metal Detectorists Find Medieval Treasure Trove Buried in Forest

Thousands of coins that appear to be around 500 years old have been found by metal detection enthusiasts in the depths of a Romanian forest.

Raoul Vlad Suta, Silviu Tamas and Ion Vlad were all taking a walk with metal detectors in the forest in Bihor County, in western Romania, on July 9 when they made the discovery.

Suta said in a Facebook post that towards the end of their search, he received a "short but stable signal" on his metal detector.

Metal detectors are often used by history enthusiasts to detect the presence of ancient objects beneath the ground.

Suta decided to start digging on the spot to see what he could find. As he dug, he spotted a small silver coin.

At first, he wondered if it had fallen from his pocket. As he continued to dig, he found more and more coins overturned in the soil.

Pictures show the ceramic pot with all the coins. They were discovered in a Romanian forest. Courtesy of DetectieMetal - Comunitatea Arheologilor Amatori din Romania

The three amateur archeologists continued digging around the perimeter. More coins emerged from a shallow depth in the soil.

They found an abundance of coins concealed in a ceramic pot.

Suta said on Facebook that the discovery gave them "tears of joy" and eyes "full of wonder," making them forget that they were tired and uncomfortable due to the heat.

In total, they found some 4,868 coins with a "small diameter" though it was hard to count them as some were stuck together and many were very small and thin.

They appear to be coins from the Kingdom of Hungary and are likely from the years 1500 to 1550—the tail end medieval times in the region.

Most of them appear to have been used during the reign of Vladislaus II (1456-1516)—king of Bohemia, Hungary and Croatia. Four of the coins could not be identified.

The weight of the coins, along with the ceramic pot, totaled 4,500 grams (nearly 10 pounds).

Pictures show a close-up of coins of different sizes (L) and all the coins laid out (R). Three people found them using metal detectors. Courtesy of DetectieMetal - Comunitatea Arheologilor Amatori din Romania

"Such a discovery brings a wonderful feeling, a fulfillment," Suta said on Facebook.

He said this is the "dream" of "every history and detection enthusiast."

Suta said he and his companions are waiting for further information on the coins from specialists. They are hoping to find out exactly where the coins came from, and what they were used for.

According to local reports, the findings were handed over to Nojorid City Hall, as required by law. Those who find potentially valuable objects are required to notify city halls or museums within 72 hours of discovery.

