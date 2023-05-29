At-Home Remedies to Fix Under-Eye Bags, as Recommended by Ophthalmologists

Notoriously tricky to cover up, under-eye bags are the banes of many lives. They can be a sure sign of a late night out drinking or a hectic work schedule, so plenty of people are keen to clear up those pesky dark circles on their faces.

As we age, the skin around our eyes begins to sag, which can exacerbate existing under-eye bags that were formed because of lifestyle or genetic factors. Allergies, smoking, excessive drinking or repeatedly staying up late can also contribute to the appearance of these bags.

Here's the lowdown on three proven at-home under-eye bag remedies, as recommended by ophthalmologists and a health website's adviser.

A stock image shows a woman with under-eye bags, along with a cucumber slice and a tea bag, which are recommended remedies.

Use Cucumber Slices or Tea

"An effective hack to remedy under-eye bags is to apply chilled cucumber slices or tea bags to your eye area," Dr. Rosmy Barrios, a medical adviser for Health Reporter, told Newsweek.

"The cold temperature helps constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling, while the natural compounds in cucumbers or tea bags have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties," said Barrios, an anti-aging and regenerative medicine specialist.

She recommends trying to eliminate under-eye bags by placing chilled cucumber slices or steeped and chilled tea bags, preferably chamomile or green tea, over closed eyes for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"The cold temperature and the beneficial components in these remedies can help reduce puffiness and provide a temporary tightening effect," she said.

It's important to note that these remedies offer only temporary relief and may not eliminate under-eye bags completely.

"Persistent or severe under-eye bags may require medical treatments and consulting a dermatologist," Barrios said.

A Cool Compress

A similar remedy for under-eye bags that anyone can do at home is placing a cool compress on the eyes, according to research from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

"Wet a clean washcloth with cool water. Place the damp washcloth around your eyes for a few minutes, applying very gentle pressure. Do this while sitting upright," the academy says on its website.

Watch Your Sleep

The academy also says that for people trying to reduce their under-eye bags, getting enough sleep is a crucial first step. Secondly, get good-quality sleep.

"Sleep with your head raised slightly. This can help keep fluid from settling around your eyes during sleep. Prop up the head of your bed a few inches, or simply add an extra pillow," the academy says on the website.

It adds that people should avoid drinking fluids before bed. This can help reduce the fluid retention that occurs overnight, which can lead to under-eye bags.

