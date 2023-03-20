Miami Beach Videos Show Spring Break Chaos Amid Shootings

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday because of shootings and excessively large and unruly crowds.

Videos circulating on social media show the shootings and chaos that prompted the city to take action.

This is the third year in a row that the city has imposed a curfew because of spring break crowds and gun violence.

Videos circulating on social media show the shootings and chaos that promoted Miami Beach officials to impose an overnight curfew during a busy spring break weekend.

The city of Miami Beach issued a state of emergency and a curfew from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to a statement.

The city said the curfew came in response to two shootings—on Friday night and early Sunday—and "excessively large and unruly crowds."

A man was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami Beach Police said on Twitter. He was transported to hospital, where he later died. Officers chased down a suspect on foot and made an arrest, police said.

Police said the incident was "targeted and isolated," and that the identities of the parties cannot be released while the investigation remains ongoing.

In Friday night's shooting, police said officers found two men with gunshot wounds at around 10:40 p.m. near 7 Street and Ocean Drive. One died in hospital and the other was seriously injured. Police detained a man near the scene and recovered four firearms.

A surveillance video circulating on social media appears to show one of the shootings. The crowd is seen scrambling for cover as shots ring out, until only the shooter and victim are left at the scene. Multiple shots are fired before the shooter also flees.

Another video, apparently showing the aftermath of Friday's shooting, shows people crowding around a body on the ground.

Other videos shows unruly crowds, with some seen jumping on cars, fighting in the streets and vandalizing businesses.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of out control Spring Breakers jumping on occupied cars with fights breaking out

⁰📌#Miami | #Florida



Police are responding to Numerous reports of unmanageable crowds of Spring Breakers in Miami Beach, which have resulted in altercations and instances of… https://t.co/2hH8B7R8WW pic.twitter.com/zHaR6dbw3u — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

In a video message posted Sunday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the shootings "were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents."

In both cases, Gelber said police were "literally seconds away the incidents" and made arrests within minutes.

"That said, it is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring," he added. "The volume of people in our city, the unruly nature of too many, and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked, especially in the evenings."

Gelber said the city commission will meet on Monday to discuss applying restrictions next weekend.

"We don't ask for spring break in our city," Gelber said. "We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, brings too much disorder and it's simply too difficult to police."

Under the curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight but hotels may operate later provided they only service their guests and restaurants can stay open only for delivery.

The curfew doesn't apply to city residents, people going to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests.

It is the third year in a row that the city has imposed a curfew because of spring break crowds and gun violence.

In 2022, the city imposed a midnight curfew after two separate shootings on Ocean Drive.

The City of Miami Beach and Miami Beach Police have been contacted for further comment.