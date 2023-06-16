Miami Restaurant Speaks Out Over Donald Trump Not Paying for Food

An employee at Versailles, the Cuban restaurant in Miami which Donald Trump visited on Tuesday following his indictment in the city, has told Newsweek it can't confirm whether the former president paid for any food during his visit.

Trump was mobbed by supporters during his visit, during which he declared "food for everyone!" However, according to the Miami New Times, the business tycoon turned Republican politician left after about 10 minutes, without paying for any food. Speaking to Newsweek by telephone, a Versailles employee replied: "Sorry, I don't know about that," when asked whether Trump had paid for any food during his visit, before hanging up the phone.

Polling indicates Trump is the current frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, with a significant lead over second placed Ron DeSantis. Thus his public behavior, and ongoing legal battles, could play a major role in determining who runs the White House from January 2025 onwards.

Trump and his entourage arrived at Versailles, a popular restaurant in Miami's Little Havana district, shortly after leaving court. He went to the bakery section, where supporters cheered and sang 'Happy Birthday' to Trump, who turned 77 the next day.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Speaking to Newsweek a restaurant employee said they couldn't confirm whether the Republican frontrunner paid for any food during his trip. Stephanie Keith/GETTY

Jorge Masvidal, a former mixed martial arts fighter, embraced Trump in the restaurant, describing him as "everybody's favourite president of all time," and the Republican was head saying "food for everyone" to his supporters.

However according to the Miami New Times "no one got anything – not even a cafecito to-go."

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment via the press contact form on his official website.

On Tuesday Trump pled not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, posting "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN" on his Truth Social website.

The Republican had been indicted by a federal grand jury, making him the first former president to face federal criminal charges in the history of the United States.

Of the charges 31 were for wilful retention of national defense information. The remainder included one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

The indictment alleges Trump stored secret documents across his Mar-a-Lago estate, including "in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room."

Trump is facing a plethora of legal battles, having also been indicted in March on charges connected with allegations he orchestrated the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president has denies any wrongdoing in the case, which he has suggested is politically motivated.

In May a New York court ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damaged to writer E. Jean Carroll, after concluding he sexually abused then defamed her in a civil case. The Republican frontrunner insists he did not at any point assault Carroll.