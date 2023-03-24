Micah Lussier is one of the 30 contestants taking part in the new season of Love Is Blind, the fourth installment of the Netflix dating show.

The series famously follow singles who date in the show's iconic pods—where they can't see who is on the other side—before some choose to get engaged to one of their co-stars without ever meeting them in the flesh.

In the first batch of new Love Is Blind episodes, Lussier is seen chatting to fellow contestants Kwame Appiah and Paul Peden in the pods, and starts to build a romantic connection with them both.

Despite having initial success in the love department, Lussier's friendships don't appear to have gone as well, as the star and her friend, Irina Solomonova, seem to have tense relations with some of the other women on the show.

The ladies have caused a stir by laughing at their co-star Amber Wilder after Peden broke things off with her in favor of Lussier.

The duo were even caught listening in to Wilder's conversation and giggling as she broke down in tears following the split.

Love Is Blind creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, has spoken in the past about the impact that the show has on the cast members, and how much things can change throughout the process.

"It really is, you know, an experiment and, you know, sometimes people sort of go, 'Oh, sure. It's an experiment,' but it is, and that's the way we treat it, and the people who participate in it really go through a very intense process," he told Newsweek in 2022, ahead of the show's Season 3 finale.

"No matter how they come into it, or what their expectations are in the beginning, they really, on the whole, discover so much about, not only a person that they potentially might fall in love with, but themselves as well," Coelen added. "I think that that authenticity, really you can feel it in there, you know. Or, by the way, a lack thereof."

Amid the drama between Lussier and the other women on the cast, and her romantic entanglements with Appiah and Peden, Newsweek has everything you need to know about Lussier.

Micah Lussier's Age

Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier is 27 years old.

Micah Lussier's Instagram

Fans can follow Lussier's Instagram at the handle @micah.lussier.

At the time of writing, Lussier boasts 8,555 followers, but we're sure this will only increase once the Love Is Blind episodes have been released.

Lussier's page is full of pictures from her travels, and it seems the star recently took a trip to Europe as she has posted snaps from Santorini, Greece and Paris in the past year.

The Instagram page also features some shots of Lussier and her friends, but gives no hints as to who, if anyone, she ends up with from Love Is Blind, or if she is currently in a relationship.

Micah Lussier's Job

According to Lussier's LinkedIn, she has been a marketing campaign manager at a company called Salesforce since December 2022.

Salesforce describes itself as an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, though Lussier's LinkedIn notes that she works remotely.

Prior to Salesforce, the Love Is Blind star held the same position at a company called Tonkean, and before that she worked for CBT Nuggets, again as a marketing campaign manager.

Lussier graduated from Washington State University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Strategic Communications.

When Is Love Is Blind Season 4 On?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has 12 hour-long episodes that will be released in batches on Netflix. This is the release schedule:

Episodes 1 to 5: March 24

Episodes 6 to 8: March 31

Episodes 9 to 11: April 7

The wedding episode will then be released on April 14.

The first part of Love Is Blind Season 4 is now available on Netflix. The previous seasons are also on the streaming platform.