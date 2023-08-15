Notorious Criminal With Tattooed Face Arrested Over Machete and Ax Attacks

A serial sex offender dubbed the "world's scariest criminal" due to his sinister full-head tattoos is facing new charges of attacking neighbors with a machete, shovel, ax, and pitchfork.

Michael Campbell, 47, a convicted pedophile with a string of other crimes behind him, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, after allegedly attacking bystanders who had accused him of littering. There were several alleged victims during the sustained incident, with witnesses claiming Campbell renewed his attacks with different weapons. He was charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of armed criminal action, one count of fourth-degree assault, and one count of littering.

The career criminal is known to be a danger to women and children, and he has also been charged with violence against other men. His crimes, which span several states and date back decades, frequently make national and international news as his terrifying mugshots have seen him garner the moniker of "world's scariest criminal." His facial tattoos include a pentagram on his forehead, Celtic knots on his cheeks, and a pit bull and a large polka dot bowtie on his throat.

Two of Michael Campbell's previous mugshots; the one on the right is the most recent and was taken on 2 August, 2019, the one of the left was taken back in March 2012. He is accused of attacking neighbors with a series of objects. Missouri State Highway Patrol

Back in 2021, Campbell hit the news again after he was accused of trying to rape a woman while she slept beside her boyfriend in Green County, Missouri. He was previously jailed for attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado, when he was 19, according to an offense profile listed on the Missouri State Sex Offender Registry. He has also served time for assault, property damage, and violating an order of protection.

Violence broke out on the 1700 block of W. Olive Street, when Campbell was seen throwing garbage and other items from his house out on to the street, according to court documents.

A neighbor approached to remonstrate with Campbell, who responded by striking him with a shovel and punching him in the head, it was alleged. One witness claimed they also saw him swing a pickax at the victim, which missed. At other points, he was seen brandishing a machete and a pitchfork, another witness claimed. Police were called to the scene at around 7:00 p.m.

Later the same night, another victim called police when he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar by Campbell.

Campbell appeared in court on August 7, but claimed he was the "victim of all these charges." He remains in Greene County Jail and is due to have a bond reduction hearing later this month.

Newsweek has reached out to the Greene County Sheriff's Office for further information and comment.