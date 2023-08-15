News

Notorious Criminal With Tattooed Face Arrested Over Machete and Ax Attacks

By
News Attack Missouri

A serial sex offender dubbed the "world's scariest criminal" due to his sinister full-head tattoos is facing new charges of attacking neighbors with a machete, shovel, ax, and pitchfork.

Michael Campbell, 47, a convicted pedophile with a string of other crimes behind him, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, after allegedly attacking bystanders who had accused him of littering. There were several alleged victims during the sustained incident, with witnesses claiming Campbell renewed his attacks with different weapons. He was charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of armed criminal action, one count of fourth-degree assault, and one count of littering.

The career criminal is known to be a danger to women and children, and he has also been charged with violence against other men. His crimes, which span several states and date back decades, frequently make national and international news as his terrifying mugshots have seen him garner the moniker of "world's scariest criminal." His facial tattoos include a pentagram on his forehead, Celtic knots on his cheeks, and a pit bull and a large polka dot bowtie on his throat.

Michael Campbell mugshots
Two of Michael Campbell's previous mugshots; the one on the right is the most recent and was taken on 2 August, 2019, the one of the left was taken back in March 2012. He is accused of attacking neighbors with a series of objects. Missouri State Highway Patrol

Back in 2021, Campbell hit the news again after he was accused of trying to rape a woman while she slept beside her boyfriend in Green County, Missouri. He was previously jailed for attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado, when he was 19, according to an offense profile listed on the Missouri State Sex Offender Registry. He has also served time for assault, property damage, and violating an order of protection.

Violence broke out on the 1700 block of W. Olive Street, when Campbell was seen throwing garbage and other items from his house out on to the street, according to court documents.

A neighbor approached to remonstrate with Campbell, who responded by striking him with a shovel and punching him in the head, it was alleged. One witness claimed they also saw him swing a pickax at the victim, which missed. At other points, he was seen brandishing a machete and a pitchfork, another witness claimed. Police were called to the scene at around 7:00 p.m.

Later the same night, another victim called police when he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar by Campbell.

Campbell appeared in court on August 7, but claimed he was the "victim of all these charges." He remains in Greene County Jail and is due to have a bond reduction hearing later this month.

Newsweek has reached out to the Greene County Sheriff's Office for further information and comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC