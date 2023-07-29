U.S.

Michael Cohen Issues Warning to Carlos De Oliveira After Trump Indictment

By
U.S. Michael Cohen Donald Trump Mar-a-lago CNN

Michael Cohen has urged the Donald Trump employee indicted on Thursday in the classified documents case to "run" from his boss if he wants to avoid ending up "behind bars."

The warning from Trump's former attorney was delivered in an interview with CNN on Friday after Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira became the third person to face charges relating to Trump's alleged concealment of classified papers after he left the White House.

Polling indicates Trump is Republican voters' favored candidate to represent the party as its 2024 presidential nominee, with a sizable lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis. The former president's legal difficulties could play a significant role in determining who occupies the White House in January 2025.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and has already pled not guilty on 37 counts. On Thursday, court papers revealed Trump would be facing a number of additional charges. His presidential campaign told Newsweek the development was a "flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump."

Michael Cohen
Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen on March 15, 2023, in New York. Cohen urged Carlos De Oliveira to "run" from Trump if he wants to avoid jail time in the classified documents case. GETTY/YUKI IWAMURA/AFP

De Oliveira became the third defendant in the case, along with Trump and his personal aide Walt Nauta. The 56-year-old was charged with "concealing documents, making false statements to law enforcement and altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing an object."

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail for campaign finance violations, relating to the 2016 presidential election, telling the court his "weakness was a blind loyalty to Donald Trump."

Asked on CNN what "would you tell Carlos de Oliveria in this moment," he replied: "Carlos, run."

Referring to the former president, he said: "First of all, he's not going to get you an attorney, he's not going to pay for the attorney, you may have just seen that with the settlement I was engaged in. He's not going to pay for it unless you stay on message, and if you stay on message, you will end up behind bars. There's no doubt about it."

Read more

De Oliveira is accused of flooding the room in Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence and private members club, where he stored classified documents and where video surveillance logs were being held whilst draining the resort's swimming pool.

He was allegedly trying to destroy security camera footage which showed classified documents being moved around the Mar-a-Lago compound, after telling the resort's IT director that "the boss" wanted the footage gone.

De Oliveira has yet to comment publicly on the charges against him since Thursday's indictment. According to The New York Times, his attorney, John Irving, declined to comment when contacted.

During the CNN interview, Cohen said: "One of the things that Donald also doesn't understand is he doesn't understand technology at all. When he thinks you can just delete it from the local server what he's missing is the fact that there's another server, the main server."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC