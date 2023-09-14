Ex-Trump Attorney Plans on Voting for Biden

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen wants to re-elect President Joe Biden in 2024.

When asked if he was satisfied with Biden's current handling of the job, Cohen responded on X, formerly Twitter: "As [New York City] Mayor Ed Koch said years ago..'if you agree with me 6 out of 12 times, you should vote for me. If you agree with me 12 out of 12 times, you should see a psychiatrist.'"

"I agree with @POTUS on 6 out of 12 times," Cohen wrote Wednesday night.

Cohen, who has been described as former President Donald Trump's fixer, served as an attorney and confidant for more than a decade. He was ruthless in his defense of Trump, frequently quoted as threatening anyone who challenged his boss' reputation, promising to "never walk away" from him. He once vowed to take a bullet for Trump and was jailed in 2019 in connection to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen leaves a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023, in New York City. Cohen has said that he plans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"If somebody does something Mr. Trump doesn't like, I do everything in my power to resolve it to Mr. Trump's benefit," Cohen told ABC News in 2011. "If you do something wrong, I'm going to come at you, grab you by the neck and I'm not going to let you go until I'm finished."

But Cohen and Trump's relationship has deteriorated since 2018 when Cohen flipped on the then-president as investigators targeted his personal finances. His cooperation in the probes, including the Mueller investigation and an investigation in Manhattan related to the hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, pushed their relationship past the tipping point.

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," Cohen said in 2018.

Cohen's comments about voting for Biden in the next election come just days after he revealed he plans to seek a pardon from the sitting president. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other charges in connection to the hush money payments in 2018. He completed his three-year prison sentence in 2021.

Notably, Cohen was not among the long list of last-minute pardons Trump issued in the final hours of his presidency.

"I will be seeking a pardon from President Biden," Cohen said on Friday. "I am grateful to have obtained letters of support from members of Congress and constitutional scholars."

Since being pushed from Trump's good graces, Cohen has vocally warned other Republicans about their allegiance to the former president.

Appearing before Congress in 2019, Cohen told GOP lawmakers, "I did the same thing that you're doing now for 10 years. I protected Mr. Trump for 10 years. I can only warn people. The more people that follow Mr. Trump—as I did blindly—are going to suffer the same consequences that I'm suffering."

In recent weeks, he's encouraged Trump's co-conspirators in the RICO indictment in Georgia to cooperate with investigators and defended the Justice Department, saying claims that Biden is influencing the federal agency are "complete and utter bulls***."

Speaking of his former boss to progressive talk show host David Pakman last month, Cohen said, "[Trump] will do what is necessary to save himself. The funny thing is, in his whacked-out mind, he thinks that [his co-defendants] should fall on the sword because that is what is necessary to save the king."