Michael Jordan Gave His Blessing to 'Air' Movie on This One Condition

Michael Jordan gave his consent to Ben Affleck's request to make a film about the drama surrounding the signing of the NBA star's Nike deal—but only on one condition.

The 60-year-old basketball legend, who rose to fame playing for the Chicago Bulls and became one of the greatest sportsmen ever, agreed to Affleck making "Air" as long as Viola Davis portrayed his mom in the movie.

Davis, who is one of the few people to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, giving her the distinction of being known as an EGOT, is one of Jordan's favorite performers and he insisted that she had to be involved and play his mom on the big screen.

Ahead of the the film's premiere at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Affleck spoke about how he had assembled his cast and the desires of Jordan, who doesn't appear on-screen himself.

Affleck said: "[Michael Jordan] said, 'None of this would have ever happened without my mother.' I said, 'Who would you like to play your mom?' He said, 'Well, it has to be Viola Davis."

The film's director continued: "That's like saying, 'Can I play basketball on your court?' 'Yeah, if you get Michael Jordan.' "Viola Davis is the best actor I've ever seen."

For Davis, she had no idea that she was such an integral part of the film being made and that the project wouldn't have gone ahead without her onboard.

Speaking on the red carpet at the SXSW screening, Davis said: "I'm just hearing about it now."

Her husband and co-star, Julius Tennon, added: "So yeah, so it blew my mind. I'm glad I didn't know about it before.

"It's pretty awesome that he wanted her to play his mom."

The film follows Jordan's mom, Deloris, as she looks to secure a deal for her son with Nike, which produced his iconic signature shoe, Air Jordan.

The deal was struck in 1984, with Jordan still a rookie in the NBA, and the brand went on to become a multi-billion dollar success.

Tennon plays Michael's late father, James Jordan Sr., in the film.

Davis admitted that she felt "the fear" in getting her portrayal of Deloris, who is now 81, right and that she watched countless videos of her during her research.

She said: "I use the term zen neutrality with her. Someone who just moves calmly through life, making major decisions, slaying dragons, making dreams come true. But doing it calmly and succinctly. Yeah, that's not me."

This is the first title to be produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity and it sees Affleck himself playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Damon also stars in the film, playing Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike salesman who worked on signing Jordan.

Critics who have seen the film have seemingly been impressed by what they saw.

The movie got a 100% rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes, with many hailing the inclusion of Davis in the role of Jordan's mom.

One wrote on the site: "Casting Davis was the smartest thing Affleck could have done, as the EGOT winner is to acting what Jordan is to sports: Her strength inspires, and she can move us to tears while making it look easy."

Another was impressed, writing: "Air is a slam dunk and ultimately one of the best sports movies ever made."

While a third said that Affleck made some impressive decisions when bringing the film together: "Affleck's choices, from cast and direction to writing, all work perfectly together to bring to life a biopic that captures the importance of a legend as much as a sum of events."

