Michael McCaul Vows U.S. Won't Be 'Intimidated' by China As Tensions Mount

News China Taiwan Republicans House of Representatives
  • U.S. Representative Michael McCaul is part of a group of lawmakers currently visiting Taiwan and has pledged continued support for the island in the form of weapons and military training.
  • This visit comes as China has announced three days of military exercises around Taiwan and has reacted with anger to a recent meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
  • China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and the U.S., like most of the world's countries, does not recognize it as an independent country.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul has said the U.S. will not be "intimidated" by China and pledged continued support for the island of Taiwan in the form of weapons and military training.

McCaul, who is chair of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, is part of a group of lawmakers visiting the island, which China claims as part of its territory.

The comments come as China begins three days of military exercises around Taiwan amid ongoing tensions in the region. The exercises were announced the day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taiwan after meeting Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

McCaul shared a video news report on Twitter on Friday about his meeting with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te and the fact that China plans to inspect merchant ships operating between Taiwanese and Chinese cities during U.S. lawmakers' three-day visit.

"It was an honor to meet Vice President Lai," McCaul wrote.

"My colleagues and I are proud to be visiting Taiwan, and we will not be intimidated by CCP aggression," he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

McCaul spoke at a lunch hosted by President Tsai in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital, on Saturday, and pledged continued support for the island.

"As the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, I sign off on all foreign military sales, including weapons to Taiwan, and I promise you, Madam President, we will deliver those weapons," McCaul said.

"We are doing everything we can in Congress to speed up these sales and get the weapons that you need to defend yourselves," he said.

Taiwan expressed concerns about delays in the supply of U.S. weapons since last year, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Those missiles have been in high demand in Ukraine as the country continues its fight against a Russian invasion that began last February.

"And we will provide training to your military - not for war, but for peace," McCaul went on during the lunch on Saturday. "Projecting weakness only invites aggression and conflict. Projecting strength provides deterrence and promotes peace."

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory but the island has its own government opposed to Chinese rule. The U.S., like most of the world's countries, does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country but successive U.S. administrations have provided the island with military aid.

The Chinese government reacted with anger to the recent meeting between Tsai and Speaker McCarthy, saying they would take "strong and resolute measures" in response,"

"Through the past few days, in disregard of China's serious representations and repeated warnings, the United States deliberately greenlighted the transit of Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Taiwan region, through the United States," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier this week.

Newsweek has reached out to the Chinese foreign ministry via email for comment.

Michael McCaul Speaks at a News Conference
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), speaks at a bipartisan news conference on the ongoing Afghanistan evacuations, at the U.S. Capitol on August 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCaul has said the U.S. will not be "intimidated" by China. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
