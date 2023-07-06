Michael Rubin's White Party Guest List—These Celebs Attended Hampton's Bash

Billionaire Michael Rubin just threw a mega-party with one of the most enviable guest lists going around.

The CEO of the sports merchandise manufacturer Fanatics and his partner Camille Fishel hosted their third annual Fourth of July party at their home in the Hamptons.

The theme was 'Summer Whites' which A-list stars including, Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner, remained faithful to.

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel attend Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022, in Culver City, California. The pair just hosted their annual Hamptons Fourth of July party. Getty Images North America/Kevin Mazur

Other stars in attendance at the big bash included Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles, LaLa Anthony, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, Gayle King, Jonathan Cheban, Corey Gamble, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye.

Comedians James Corden and Kevin Hart were also spotted posing for photos, as were DJ Khaled and Odell Beckham Jr. Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé looked dapper in an open silk shirt as he smiled for a photo alongside Tom Brady.

Singers Ne-Yo and Usher provided the entertainment, while rappers Travis Scott and Jack Harlow took turns behind the DJ decks, according to Vogue.

Fishel shared plenty of snaps from the party to her Instagram and labeled it "the best night ever!"

Rubin replied jokingly in the comments: "Thought it was the night u met me??!!!😂😂."

When it was time to eat, guests were treated to pizza by icon Mark Iacono of Lucali while Hart handed out shots of his own Gran Cormamino Tequila.

Once the sun went down, Rubin and Fishel treated their famous friends to a fireworks display coordinated by the Grucci family, best known as "America's First Family of Fireworks," and for their work putting on the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks.

Estimated to be worth about $11.2 billion, Rubin made his fortune through his company, Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise. He is also the executive chairman of the Rue Gilt Groupe, an e-commerce portfolio company, which includes a number of profitable websites under its umbrella.

Rubin is dad to 16-year-old daughter, Kylie, from his first marriage to dancer Meegan Rubin, whom he divorced in 2011.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

He shares children Romi and Gema with Fishel born in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

While their 2023 Fourth of July party went off without a hitch, Fishel was not so lucky last year when she was rushed to hospital after injuring herself during the festivities.

Rubin updated their fans on Instagram that Fishel had fallen at the party but was not severely injured, but was only sporting "a few bruises and a very bruised ego." He also shared photos of Fishel having to pump breast milk while still in hospital.