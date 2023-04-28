Michael Strahan Has Something to Say After Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets

One of the worst-kept secrets of the NFL offseason became a reality this week when Aaron Rodgers was unveiled as the New York Jets' new quarterback after a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The 39-year-old four-time league MVP is hoping to deliver the Jets to the Super Bowl after saying that the trophy from their sole championship victory on January 12, 1969, was "looking lonely."

The Jets traded their immediate future to land Rodgers and many commentators have had their say over whether it is a bold move by the Jets or one that will backfire.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with his new jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Getty Images

After looking like they could reach the playoffs last season, they blew up spectacularly in the second half, with quarterback Zach Wilson becoming the target of vitriol from fans.

Wilson is likely to stay in New York and has the opportunity to learn from one of the best, and former New York Giants star turned TV personality Michael Strahan had plenty to say about the trade during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

Fallon set up the chat by saying to Strahan: "I want to talk to you about some NFL news here, because this is big news in New York. Aaron Rodgers is coming to the New York Jets."

The former Giants star replied: "You know, I think that it's great. I don't know if they'll get him for more than one year though, that's the thing.

"But they gave up a first-round pick and some other stuff but it shows that they're all in and they think they've got a team who can make a run at it."

Fallon replied: "Well, they have a good defense, right?"

Michael Strahan on the "Good Morning America" show on April 11, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images

Strahan agreed, saying: "They have a great defense, they have great receivers, great running back, they just couldn't score. Their quarterback last year, I think he needs some time to develop a little bit more and I think there's no one better to learn from than Aaron Rodgers. So, if you're going to get him for a year or two, I think the Jets brought a lot of excitement."

Strahan added that it was going to be a commercial boost for the Jets.

"They're going to sell a lot of season tickets if they're not already sold out," he said. "But I don't know if you're going to get him for more than a year or two, so good luck."

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Fallon asked how Rodgers would do after the move: "Do you think he is going to fit in, in New York?"

Strahan had a warning for the Jets' new star, saying: "I don't know if Aaron Rodgers and the media [will fit]. The media here is kind of like guilty until proven innocent.

"They don't like you and you have to make them like you and I think he comes in already off darkness retreat, so they're gonna be like, 'you know, this guy...' I think they're gonna probably try to give him a little bit of benefit of the doubt, but they're looking.

"So it's gonna be interesting to see how he handles the media because they can't be tamed here in New York, they're tough."

