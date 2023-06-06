Who is Michael Tisius? Missouri Set To Execute Prison Guards' Killer

Michael Tisius, a 42-year-old man currently in a Missouri prison for the murder of two correctional officers, is set to be executed, according to reports.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a press release on June 5 confirming that Tisius is now due to be executed and highlighted the details of the murders that took place more than 20 years ago.

"During a failed jailbreak of a former cellmate on June 22, 2000, Mr. Tisius executed two unarmed jail guards, Mr. Jason Acton and Mr. Leon Egley," the press release stated.

Image of Michael Tisius provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Tisius is set to be executed for the murder of two correctional officers in 2000. Missouri Department of Corrections

"Once he was apprehended hundreds of miles away, Mr. Tisius provided law enforcement written and oral confessions for the murders.

"His case received fair and careful review at each step in the judicial process. Governor Parson will follow the law and court order to ensure the family members of Mr. Acton and Mr. Egley may finally receive justice for the loved one they lost."

On May 31, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough said a brief stay of execution was warranted and ordered an evidentiary hearing, according to a Kansas City Star report.

Tisius' attorneys had previously argued that a juror was not qualified to serve as he could not read or write, a skill required by state law. The Missouri attorney general's office appealed the decision by the judge.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said the lower court lacked jurisdiction to order the stay of execution. Tisius' attorneys said they intend to fight this decision.

Governor Parson also condemned Tisius and said his execution was the right step towards justice.

"Missouri's judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair proceedings for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards.

"Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there.

"It's despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius's sentences according to the court's order and deliver justice."

A petition calling for Tisius to be granted clemency from the governor has continued to circulate in recent months, however.

The petition so far has 1,582 signatures with many commenting they believe Tisius should be spared the death penalty.

The petition defends Tisius and states that at 19, his age at the time of the murders, his brain was not fully developed and this affected his "decision-making and impulse control."

The petition also highlighted Tisius' allegedly traumatic and neglectful upbringing, stating he was a victim of both physical and emotional abuse.

The petition closed by stating: "Michael is 42 years old and has lived peacefully in the Missouri DOC for over 20 years. He has had no prison-conduct violations for a decade, and prison-adjustment experts identify him as "an exemplary prisoner."

"Multiple psychiatrists over the span of 20 years have come to the same conclusion; he understands the seriousness of his offense and shows empathy and remorse for the people he has hurt, particularly the families of the victims."

Newsweek has contacted Governor Mike Parson via his website for comment.