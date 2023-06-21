Michigan Suspect in German Castle Killing Blanks Investigators

Police in Germany have said the American suspect arrested in the Neuschwanstein homicide investigation refused to speak when questioned by investigators.

The suspect is accused of attempting to sexually assault one of two women—21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, Americans also visiting Germany— and then pushing both off a 150-foot drop near the 19th-century castle on June 14 at around 2:14 p.m. Both were taken to hospital where Liu died of her injuries.

Police have said they are not yet releasing the identity of the suspect, but confirmed he is a 30-year-old American from Michigan.

"We can confirm that a 30-year-old suspect has been taken into remand on application of the local district attorney, Staatsanwaltschaft Kempten, by a judge of the local court, Amtsgericht Kempten," police spokesperson Holger Stabik told Newsweek.

The iconic Neuschwanstein castle is pictured near the village of Hohenschwangau in southern Germany during its reopening on June 2, 2020.

"This suspect is a U.S. citizen, having a residence in the state of Michigan. While being taken into custody, the suspect was cooperative.

"He took advantage of his right to remain silent whilst the police interrogated. Standing in front of the court, he made a statement. We do not want to comment on its contents.

"As of now, the police cannot name the final accusation yet, as it is depending on the ongoing investigations. The two most likely accusations are either homicide or murder. Which charges are finally being pressed stands in the jurisdiction of the district attorney."

A spokesperson for the prosecutors' office in Kempten, Thomas Hörmann, spoke to Newsweek and explained the ongoing investigation, but said he would also not be revealing the suspect's identity due to "personal privacy."

"The Kempten public prosecutor's office is not providing any information on the identity of the suspect for reasons of personal privacy," he said.

"The investigation is currently ongoing. It is expected that between three to four months it will be decided whether charges will be brought. Until then, I ask for your patience.

"The suspect is under investigation for murder, attempted murder and for a sexual offense."

In the initial press release, police stated that the two victims were friends and had met the suspect on a hiking trail east of the Marienbrücke—a panoramic bridge with a view of Neuschwanstein Castle.

The trio then proceeded together with the man leading the two women, "under a pretext," to a trail that was difficult to see, police said.

There, he physically attacked the youngest woman. When her friend tried to intervene, she choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

The 30-year-old, who had attempted to flee the scene, was arrested shortly after the incident and videos of his arrest went viral on social media.