Heartwarming

Micro Pigs and Puppies Playing Is All You Need To See Today

By
Heartwarming Puppies Pigs Dogs Animals

An adorable video of a group of puppies playing with a group of mini pigs is providing the perfect boost of endorphins online.

In a video with over 650,000 views on TikTok, Alabama based Grass Puppies Farm shared the moment their micro pigs were let loose with a group of brown puppies.

Joking that it was the "Bacon crew pullin' up" in the caption, the video has been melting hearts.

On the 18-acre farm outside of Chelsea, Alabama, the Grass Puppies Farm is home to a range of animals including chickens, mini pigs, ducks and mini cattle.

@grasspuppiesfarm

Bacon crew pullin up. #animals #cute #pigsoftiktok #minipigs #puppytiktok #puppies

♬ original sound - Grass Puppies

In the comments on the video there were plenty of fun quips.

"Lil fried chicken nuggets and bacon bits tooo cute," wrote one viewer, while another dubbed the group: "Bacon crew and the woof mafia."

"Cute overload," said another comment, while one said it was: "The cutest thing I've ever seen."

The pigs in the video are mini Juliana piglets, a naturally small pig sometimes known as the "miniature painted pig" because of their spotted markings.

Juliana pigs originated in Europe and while often listed as a "miniature breed," there is no guarantee that they will stay miniature. While a micro pig may stay small, a standard farm pig will regularly grow to over 6 feet in length and weigh more than 700 pounds.

Although on the smaller side, the Juliana pig has a body build and facial structure similar to that of a feral pig or large hog.

Pig and puppy
A file photo of a pig and puppy together. The internet is obsessed with adorable footage of a group of puppies playing with micro piglets. Lukas Rosen/Getty Images

In the video, the pigs are playing in the field with a series of poodle-mix puppies, and while it may be an unusual sight, it is important for dogs to have experiences with all sorts of animals and locations at an early age and puppies often get along with other animals better than you might think.

Earlier this month a viral video showed the importance of puppy socialization. Dog trainer and groomer Patrick Flynn previously told Newsweek how important it is to involve your dog in plenty of activities.

"Dogs are social animals, and often their greatest happiness is sharing time with their humans," he said. "They can often be safely integrated into all sorts of activities, with just a bit of training and observation."

Similarly, cross-species friendships aren't unusual, with plenty of dogs making unexpected friends. From the dog that has a unique friendship with his owner's fish to a pug that is totally obsessed with her owner's lookalike statute.

Newsweek reached out to Grass Puppies Farm via Instagram for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC