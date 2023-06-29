Micro Pigs and Puppies Playing Is All You Need To See Today

An adorable video of a group of puppies playing with a group of mini pigs is providing the perfect boost of endorphins online.

In a video with over 650,000 views on TikTok, Alabama based Grass Puppies Farm shared the moment their micro pigs were let loose with a group of brown puppies.

Joking that it was the "Bacon crew pullin' up" in the caption, the video has been melting hearts.

On the 18-acre farm outside of Chelsea, Alabama, the Grass Puppies Farm is home to a range of animals including chickens, mini pigs, ducks and mini cattle.

In the comments on the video there were plenty of fun quips.

"Lil fried chicken nuggets and bacon bits tooo cute," wrote one viewer, while another dubbed the group: "Bacon crew and the woof mafia."

"Cute overload," said another comment, while one said it was: "The cutest thing I've ever seen."

The pigs in the video are mini Juliana piglets, a naturally small pig sometimes known as the "miniature painted pig" because of their spotted markings.

Juliana pigs originated in Europe and while often listed as a "miniature breed," there is no guarantee that they will stay miniature. While a micro pig may stay small, a standard farm pig will regularly grow to over 6 feet in length and weigh more than 700 pounds.

Although on the smaller side, the Juliana pig has a body build and facial structure similar to that of a feral pig or large hog.

A file photo of a pig and puppy together. The internet is obsessed with adorable footage of a group of puppies playing with micro piglets. Lukas Rosen/Getty Images

In the video, the pigs are playing in the field with a series of poodle-mix puppies, and while it may be an unusual sight, it is important for dogs to have experiences with all sorts of animals and locations at an early age and puppies often get along with other animals better than you might think.

Earlier this month a viral video showed the importance of puppy socialization. Dog trainer and groomer Patrick Flynn previously told Newsweek how important it is to involve your dog in plenty of activities.

"Dogs are social animals, and often their greatest happiness is sharing time with their humans," he said. "They can often be safely integrated into all sorts of activities, with just a bit of training and observation."

Similarly, cross-species friendships aren't unusual, with plenty of dogs making unexpected friends. From the dog that has a unique friendship with his owner's fish to a pug that is totally obsessed with her owner's lookalike statute.

Newsweek reached out to Grass Puppies Farm via Instagram for comment.