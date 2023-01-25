Microsoft Teams Outage Affects Millions Around the World

Users around the world are reporting Microsoft Teams, the communications platform used by many businesses, has stopped working.

Faults have also been reported on email service Microsoft Outlook, as well as a number of other products owned by Microsoft.

In an update posted on Twitter, Microsoft said: "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273."

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Microsoft later added: "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

According to website Down Detector, which monitors the performance of major online platforms, a flood of reports claiming Teams wasn't working began to come in around 6:59 a.m. GMT (1:59 a.m. ET).

At 6:44 a.m. GMT the website hadn't received a single new report of the service not working, but this surged to 219 at 7:12 a.m. GMT, followed by a high of 279 at 7:44 a.m. GMT.

