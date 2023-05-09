U.S.

Migrants Crossing Border as Title 42 Lifts Face Dangerous Rainfall in Texas

By
U.S. Migrants Texas U.S.-Mexico border

An incoming storm with severe flooding potential is expected to hit southern and western Texas as Title 42 expires Thursday.

Border crossings are expected to see a steep uptick with the end of the policy, which allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants at the border under the belief that they would exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic. The order was installed under President Donald Trump in 2020, and Newsweek reported that since the measure was implemented, an estimated 2.7 million migrants have been turned away.

Thousands of migrants are waiting to attempt legal entry once the order expires, and President Joe Biden approved sending 1,500 more active-duty troops to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The situation is expected to grow more complex and the migrants' journey could be hindered when an incoming storm system brings rain and a risk for flash floods this weekend.

Migrants Rio Grande Dangerous Rainfall
Migrants traveling in a caravan of more than 1,000 people from countries such as Nicaragua, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic cross the Rio Bravo River (or Rio Grande, as it is called in the U.S.) to ask for political asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 11, 2022. An incoming storm could pose a risk of flash floods to migrants planning to cross the border when Title 42 expires on Thursday. Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty

AccuWeather predicts that the greatest risk for flash floods will be near the Rio Grande River and in major ports of entry like Eagle Pass and Laredo. The storm is expected to unleash heavy rain from Friday to Sunday, with the heaviest rain likely falling near San Antonio. Up to a foot of rain is expected in the San Antonio area, with a large swath of southwestern Texas to receive 4 to 8 inches. Much of the rest of central Texas will receive 1 to 4 inches.

Too much rain falling too quickly in an area that has been parched heightens the risk of flash floods, which could turn deadly for migrants crossing the border if proper resources aren't in place.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned border patrol officials that severe flooding occurring near the border could cause a "serious humanitarian situation."

Read more

"You've got an intersection of people vulnerable to flash flooding, especially in places where they're not as familiar with low-lying areas and how quickly water can flood various spots," Porter told Newsweek. "Public safety officials should be alerted to the threat for flash flooding and have the specialized resources needed for high-water rescues available should they be required."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, much of southwest Texas is classified as suffering from moderate to severe drought, with some areas suffering from extreme drought. After a period of drought, too much rain too quickly can easily lead to floods.

Porter urged public safety officials to prepare with specialized resources, such as equipment needed for rescues, to aid those who might be impacted by flash floods, which he called a serious threat to life and safety.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC