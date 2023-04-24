GOP State Senator Speaks Out After Home Targeted by Vandals Over Trans Bill

Utah Senator Dr. Mike Kennedy had his home vandalized in potential retaliation for his support against gender-affirming surgery for minors, according to reports.

A bill signed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox in January, banned gender-affirming surgery on minors who haven't been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

The bill was sponsored by Kennedy and the vandalism of his home was a response to that, according to a New York Post report. Kennedy stressed that government insight is necessary for crucial health care in relation to gender and youth, the newspaper said.

Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy said his home was vandalized last week. He shared the image on his Facebook page and condemned the actions. Dr. Mike Kennedy Facebook

Cox previously said it was important to pause "permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences."

Police officers were called to home of Republican Kennedy on Friday at 7:30 a.m. in relation to graffiti spray painted on his home, according to a CNN report.

In a statement, Lone Peak Police Public Information Officer Melissa Fahrni said: "The suspects appear to have targeted the Senator based on legislation that recently passed in the last legislative session.

"Officers are working diligently to gather evidence to find the suspects involved."

Kennedy has rebuked the vandals both on Twitter and Facebook and insisted he won't be deterred by their actions.

I won't be intimidated. This year I sponsored/passed laws to protect parental rights in education, ban vaccine passports, and stop dangerous & irreversible transgender surgeries on kids. My focus is our children’s future and creating a safer and more affordable Utah for all. https://t.co/c6dOk3FJfu — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 24, 2023

Sharing a story about his home being vandalized, he wrote: "I won't be intimidated. This year I sponsored/passed laws to protect parental rights in education, ban vaccine passports, and stop dangerous & irreversible transgender surgeries on kids.

"My focus is our children's future and creating a safer and more affordable Utah for all."

Sharing the images of the vandalism at his home last week on Facebook, he also said he wouldn't tolerate fear being used as a tactic push agendas.

He wrote: "To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions.

"The recent vandalism to my family's home was not just an attack on me, but on the very principles our state stands for. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny.

"As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won't back down."

Newsweek has contacted the Lone Peak Police Department via email and Dr. Mike Kennedy via his official website for comment.