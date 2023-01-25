Mike Lindell May Run a New RNC Election Committee if He Loses Chair Vote

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says that he could lead a new "election committee" for the Republican National Committee (RNC) if his bid to become the RNC's new chair falls short this week.

Lindell told Newsweek on Wednesday that a Twitter rumor claiming that he was teaming up with fellow RNC chair candidate Harmeet Dhillon to form a unified ticket against Ronna McDaniel, the incumbent chair, was "not true at all." The three candidates at the moment are attending the RNC Winter Meeting in California, where committee members are set to elect a new chair on Friday.

Although Lindell said he was feeling "really good" about his election chances, he added that he could still be offered an RNC job if he loses. Lindell said a spokesperson for Dhillon told him during an informal debate Wednesday afternoon that he could be asked to lead a new Republican election committee if Dhillon wins.

Lindell, a staunch supporter of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" against former President Donald Trump and other election fraud conspiracy theories, said that he agreed with the spokesperson's purported assessment that he would be "the best" person to lead the committee.

"She said something like 'we would love to work with Mike Lindell, having him in charge of the election platform' or whatever," Lindell said. "One of the things on their list ... [is forming] an election committee or platform or director. And I think she said I would be the best one for that job. I agreed. I've been doing this for two years."

"I know Ronna McDaniel the other night said something very similar," he added. "She also said 'we've got to unite ... I would love if I win to work with Mike Lindell.' She'd also want to bring me in and have me help, with the expertise I have in these last two years of our election systems."

While Lindell did not commit to accepting an offer from Dhillon or McDaniel, he said that he would accept the results of the election for RNC chair and offer "100 percent" support to whoever ends up winning.

He maintained that the election result would not be corrupted because "no machines" were involved and the 168 RNC members would be voting with a secret ballot.

"It's fair, and I think it's as fair as it can be," Lindell said. "It's also a confident vote, a secret ballot ... I think it's very good, the way that this is set up."

Lindell said that he had spoken to "over 65" RNC members on Tuesday night and he would not "bet against any one of them voting for me, because this is a private vote and they can vote freely and not have to worry."

In he does become RNC chair on Friday, Lindell said, he hopes to use his experience in business and marketing to rebrand the GOP as the party of "common sense."

"This is my wheelhouse," he said. "I'm a marketer, I'm a brander and I'm a messenger. And the RNC needs to kind of be getting their brand back, you know, educate the people out there ... I want to make it more like a common sense party ... I want to unite the party from the grassroots all the way up."

The claim that Lindell and Dhillon would be forming a united ticket began after former federal prosecutor and Twitter mainstay Ron Filipkowski tweeted a short video featuring the debate between Lindell and Dhillon's spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, who appeared to be talking about elections, said in the clip that Dhillon with "Mike Lindell right by her side" would be able to "land this plane right now for our country." Filipkowski claimed that the comment amounted to an announcement that Dhillon "will team up with Mike Lindell as a unified ticket against Ronna McDaniel."

In a surprise move, Harmeet Dhillon’s representative shows up at the RNC’s Winter Meeting today and announces that she will team up with Mike Lindell as a unified ticket against Ronna McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/JA54Dtp11c — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Dhillon and the RNC for comment.