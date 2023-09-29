Mike Lindell Says Vendors 'Calling Me Up' as MyPillow Faces Financial Ruin

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that he has had to reassure vendors repeatedly that his company is not on the verge of collapsing because of pending lawsuits, financial issues and his credit line decreasing.

Lindell, one of the most prominent pushers of 2020 election conspiracy theories, said vendors are very nervous after Fox News settled with Dominion Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in April. The network had repeated false claims that the company helped rig the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden against Donald Trump using fraudulent voting machines.

Lindell is also the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting System for falsely accusing the company of rigging the election. Speaking to Alex Jones' InfoWars show, Lindell accused Fox News of doing a dirty deal with Dominion. The CEO also said they told a lie about the $5 million he was ordered to pay in April to a consultant cyber forensics expert who was able to prove Lindell's data that China helped rig the 2020 election for Biden was not valid.

Mike Lindell greets guests before the start of a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. The MyPillow CEO has had to reassure vendors repeatedly that his company is not on the verge of collapsing. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Fox News made the dirty deal with Dominion and paid the 787 million. That was on a Tuesday and Wednesday they came out and said, 'Michael Lindell loses $5 million because his evidence is no good.' That's not true. That was a lie. We're not even in court till 2024," Lindell said.

"And then on Friday, Fox News fires Tucker Carlson. When that happened, I had vendors get very nervous and banks get very nervous about MyPillow. They're calling me up and I'm saying, 'No, that doesn't even go into court till next year.'"

Lindell added that vendors also got nervous after MyPillow began selling off industrial equipment and other items in an online auction, many of which failed to gain a single bid. Lindell said he had to settle down his vendors in the wake of the auction and insisted the company wasn't broke.

Lindell added that things got worse after American Express decreased his line of credit from $1 million to $100,000. He said that one vendor threatened to cut his terms from 120 days to 60 days.

"I've had to meet with each individual vendor and give them peace of mind saying, 'Hey, we're here to stay. If you do this, you do collapse us like American Express is trying to do,'" Lindell added.

Lindell, who saw major retailers refuse to stock his MyPillow products because of his constant pushing of 2020 election conspiracy theories, previously accused American Express of crippling his company by reducing his credit line.

"American Express, I wasn't going to say this, we've been with them 15 years and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them, out of the blue they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow," Lindell told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. "No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down."

In a statement, an American Express spokesperson told Newsweek: "We can't comment on specific customer accounts or applications, but I can tell you that American Express does not make customer decisions based on personal views or political affiliations."