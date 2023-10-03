Mike Lindell Offering Huge My Pillow Discounts As Problems Pile Up

Mike Lindell's MyPillow company is offering substantial reductions, some of over 60 percent, on a range of products to promo code holders after the Donald Trump ally said American Express had cut their credit line in a move which "just cripples" his operations.

Lindell is an outspoken supporter of Trump's discredited claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of President Biden, though this has been repeatedly refuted in court and by independent legal experts. In response, Lindell said MyPillow was hit with a "massive, massive cancellation" stating: "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us."

In July, MyPillow placed over 800 items for sale on online auction site K-Bid, though a number didn't receive any bids whilst some pieces of industrial equipment were sold for less than $10. On Saturday Lindell told Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast that he's facing five IRS audits over his employment practices, though he strongly denied any wrongdoing.

On the official MyPillow website, each product comes with two prices, the main one and a second that is lower for those with a promo code. For example, 'Men's Moccasin MySlippers' retails at $139.98 a pair, but this falls to $49.98 with a promo code, a reduction of 64 percent.

A two-inch mattress topper can be purchased for $199.98, but this decreases 50 percent to $99.99 if you have a code. Giza pillowcases and 'MyPillow Percale Pillowcases' retail at $39.99 and $29.99 respectively, but this falls to $9.98 and $14.99 with a promo code. Newsweek has contacted MyPillow by email asking whether these promotions are a response to the difficulties outlined by Lindell.

Speaking to Minnesota-based newspaper Star Tribune in July, Lindell claimed MyPillow has shifted its focus to direct sales via television and email marketing after being dropped by a number of major retailers. He advertises his products during regular conservative media, including on Bannon's podcast, where listeners are often given a promo code they can use to receive price discounts. Lindell also revealed MyPillow is subleasing some of its former manufacturing space in Shakopee, Minnesota. He said: "We kind of needed a building and a half, but now with these moves we're making, we can get it down to our one building."

Stock photo showing Mike Lindell speaking during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. MyPillow is now offering discounts of more than 60 percent on some items for promo code holders. Alex Wong/GETTY

Lindell claimed American Express had cut MyPillow's credit line from one million dollars to 100,000 during an appearance on Bannon's podcast in September. He said: "Steve, we really need everybody's help right now. We have things going on I'm going to let you all know this week...

"American Express, I wasn't going to say this, we've been with them 15 years and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them, out of the blue they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow. No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down last Tuesday."

Speaking to Newsweek an American Express spokesperson said: "We can't comment on specific customer accounts or applications, but I can tell you that American Express does not make customer decisions based on personal views or political affiliations."

In April, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million after its presenters and guests falsely accused the company of being involved in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election against Trump. Dominion Voting Systems has also filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell, who denies any wrongdoing. However, he admitted getting nervous in calls over the lawsuit from his vendors and banks during an appearance on Alex Jones' "Infowars" show.