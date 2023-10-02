U.S.

Mike Lindell's Problems Just Got Worse

By
U.S. Donald Trump Mike Lindell IRS 2020 Presidential Election

Pillow salesman Mike Lindell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is facing five IRS audits over his employment practices, he has told Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

The MyPillow CEO has been paying the price for peddling election conspiracy theories, including cancellations by major retailers, a series of defamation suits and, according to him, having his company credit line cut.

On Saturday, Lindell told Bannon that the IRS had now launched five audits that examine employee payments over three years, which he believes is linked to his support for Trump.

Mike Lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell talks with reporters on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Lindell says he is now facing an IRS audit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In an interview heavy with plugs for his MyPillow products, Lindell said that audits are "disgusting." Lindell said the audits are targeting employees who earn MyPillow sales commissions while working remotely.

"They're going after my employees," he said. "During the China virus [COVID pandemic], we had all all these at-home moms and stuff, everybody out there taking calls at our call center under contract labor across the country. Now they're doing employee audits, they're trying to take away their jobs that you all call in your orders on... And it's disgusting."

"They just keep attacking. Now they're going after our employees. They made it very personal," he told Bannon, who was a senior adviser in Trump's White House.

Lindell said he was only being audited because he is trying to save the election system and urged conservative listeners to counterattack by buying My Pillow products. "Any money that comes through to me, I spend it to help save our country," he said.

Newsweek could not verify Lindell's claims and has contacted his lawyers as well as the IRS.

As part of a defamation lawsuit brought against the MyPillow CEO by Eric Coomer, a former executive at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, recent court documents showed that his attorneys filed a motion seeking compensation for Lindell's depositions. Lindell has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged using Dominion machines.

The lawyers said Lindell was "vulgar, threatening, loud [and] disrespectful" during three depositions. The motion also noted that he called one of the Coomer's attorneys an "ambulance-chasing a******."

"Don't sit and scold me already, mister. I'll do whatever I have to do," Lindell said at the start of a March 8 deposition, addressing Coomer's attorney. "You're just a lawyer. You're an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don't start with me. I got all day. I'll take as much time as you want, so let's go. You're not my boss. You're just a lawyer, a frivolous lawyer. So go. Don't start scolding me."

One deposition "ended after Mr. Lindell left the witness chair during an unscheduled break while, again, disparaging counsel," Coomer's lawyers wrote. The attorneys have requested that the court order Lindell to come to Denver, Colorado, to be deposed for a fourth time.

Coomer, the former director of product strategy and security for Dominion, filed a lawsuit against Lindell, MyPillow and his website FrankSpeech in April 2022. The lawsuit alleges Lindell falsely accused Coomer of being a "traitor against the U.S." as part of claims that Coomer rigged the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden's favor.

Lindell, through his attorneys, has denied Coomer's claims.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC