U.S.

Mike Lindell Responds to Release of Viral 'Lumpy Pillow' Swearing Clip

By
U.S. 2020 Election Mike Lindell Donald Trump Election Fraud

Mike Lindell has said he acted "out of character" after footage of the MyPillow CEO reacting furiously to being accused of producing "lumpy pillows" at a court deposition in March went viral on social media.

The clip appeared to be from footage recorded on March 8, during the first deposition in a defamation case brought against Lindell by Eric Coomer, the former chief executive of Dominion Voting Systems. The company provided voting machines used in the 2020 presidential election and some Donald Trump supporters, including Lindell, have been accused of spreading discredited claims that these were used in a plot to rig the results in favor of Joe Biden.

"You can attack me I can take that I can take it, you start attacking my pillow, my employees I got a big problem with that," he told presenter Alex Jones on Monday.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is interviewed during a campaign rally on November 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. Lindell has spoken out after a video of him reacting to being accused of producing “lumpy pillows” went viral on social media. Stephen Maturen/GETTY

During the March deposition, Lindell erupted after Charles Cain, one of Coomer's attorneys, suggested he had received "lumpy pillow calls," in apparent reference to MyPillow products. He responded: "No, they're not lumpy pillows, that's not what they call on.

"When you say lumpy pillows, now you're an a******, you got that? You're an a****** is what you are!"

Lindell went on to call Cain an "ambulance-chasing a******" adding: "Nobody calls because of a lumpy pillow."

On Monday, Lindell discussed his outburst during an appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars show, commenting: "I lost my cool on that one... that's the one I swore in, that's how mad I was. I was out of character by doing that."

He continued: "For them to leak it, it backfired on them Alex. They released all these tapes that they shouldn't have, all these clips that they sound bit from these three depositions, not just one."

Lindell also hit out at Cain as well as another Dominion attorney, and accused Coomer of making strange faces during the deposition. He told Jones: "You have the same criminal crooked lawyers and this guy making faces at me, the guy Eric Coomer, the guy that's actually suing me, I didn't even know who this guy was, he's making faces and doing this stuff, you don't see him in the camera but I'll tell you what."

Tensions apparently remained high during the second deposition on March 9, when Lindell described Cain as "evil" and said he would be "sued big" for damage done to MyPillow. After the final deposition that took place on August 23, Coomer's legal team filed a motion to sanction him, apparently because Lindell left the room saying he was going to appear on the War Room podcast hosted by former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

The videos were released as part of the motion, with Coomer's legal team saying they were "demonstrably worse than any attempt to describe the conduct" of Lindell.

Speaking to Newsweek after the March deposition footage appeared online Lindell said: "The evil lawyer attacked MyPillow and my employees...that's the part you media people are ignoring!! You are as bad as them for what you are all doing to our country!"

He added: "They attacked my employees and MyPillow...evil evil and evil."

Newsweek has contacted Charles Cain for comment by email.

In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $700 million to settle a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. This was launched after Fox News presenters and guests falsely suggested the company's machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election in Biden's favor.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC