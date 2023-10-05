Mike Lindell's Bad Week Just Got Worse

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received more bad news on Thursday when members of his legal team were granted their request to withdraw from his case with Dominion Voting Systems for failure to pay his bills.

The firm of Parker Daniels Kibort LLC (collectively PDK) was representing Lindell in the lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after he claimed that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen through the use of Dominion voting machines.

Lindell told Newsweek on Thursday that his former legal team was courageous for representing him.

"We haven't been able to pay them [lawyers] for the past couple of months," he said. "These lawyers were courageous, they took on a case where every other lawyer in this country are afraid to take on any case against the electronic voting machines and the evil that's out there. This was a great group of attorneys...and they need to get paid and if there's no money to pay them, they can't keep going."

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell greets guests before the start of a speech by former President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. On October 5, 2023, lawyers for Lindell requested their withdrawal from his case against Dominion Voting Systems. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Every dime I've ever had I've spent on this," Lindell added about the different lawsuits he is facing.

In the motion filed Thursday, PDK said that Lindell is unable to get out of arrears and will be unable to pay future fees and costs.

"Beginning in August 2023 and again in September 2023, PDK warned Defendants that if they did not pay the outstanding invoices and continue to pay new invoices as they came due, PDK would have to withdraw its representation of Defendants," the motion said, naming Lindell as the defendant. "On October 2, 2023, PDK was informed by Defendants that they are not able to get caught up with or make any payment on the large amount they owe in arrears nor pay for anywhere near the estimated expense of continuing to defend against the lawsuits going forward, including either the legal fees or litigation costs."

"At this time, Defendants are in arrears by millions of dollars to PDK," the motion added.

The request by Lindell's lawyers comes shortly after he said on Steve Bannon's WarRoom podcast that he was facing audits from the Internal Revenue Service.

"During the China virus [COVID-19 pandemic], we had all all these at-home moms and stuff, everybody out there taking calls at our call center under contract labor across the country. Now they're doing employee audits, they're trying to take away their jobs that you all call in your orders on," Lindell said, calling the audits disgusting.

"They just keep attacking. Now they're going after our employees. They made it very personal."

Responding to the motion, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols wrote: "The Court, after reviewing the memoranda, declaration, and all other related papers, finds that the moving parties have shown good cause exists for withdrawal, that withdrawal would not result in delay to the trial date or unfair prejudice to the parties. Accordingly, Parker Daniels Kibort LLC's and Lewin & Lewin, LLP's Motions to Withdraw as Counsel are hereby GRANTED."