Politics

Mother Breaks Down in Tears While Confronting Mike Pence Over LGBQT+ Stance

By
Politics Mike Pence Transgender Rights Transgender Republican Party

A mom has confronted Mike Pence over his LGBTQ+ policies after he claimed "radical gender ideology" had "taken hold in too many public schools."

The former vice president was challenged by Melissa McCollister, a professor of social work, during a NewsNation town hall moderated by Leland Vittert in Chicago. Pence has been on the campaign trail in early primary states as he looks to bolster support for his 2024 Republican nominee campaign. Pence was discussing policies that require teachers to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and gender identities, rules that vary from state to state.

McCollister, who was in tears as she appeared via video link from Des Moines, Iowa, told the former VP she is an "LGBTQ member" and has trans individuals in her family, going on to question what Pence would do to protect LGBTQ+ people.

"Recent anti-LGBTQ bills have been signed into law all around this United States, including here in Iowa. So far, in 2023, 15 transgender individuals and gender-nonconforming people have been murdered. The vast majority of those people have been Black and Latinx transgender women." Newsweek has at this stage been unable to verify the number and the ethnicities of transgender people killed in Iowa so far this year.

Mike Pence
Former Vice President and Presidential candidate Mike Pence visits FOX Business with "Varney & Co" at Fox Business Network Studios on September 07, 2023 in New York City. Pence has been on the campaign trail in his bid to secure the Republican nomination. John Lamparski/Getty Images

She continued: "It is very hard for me to ask these questions after just hearing what I heard. What is your policy plan to protect the transgender community, specifically Black and brown trans women from historically high levels of violence?"

Pence said he was "deeply grieved" to hear about the "tragic circumstances" McCollister mentioned, before referring to his evangelical Christian beliefs.

"I have particular views of these matters and you have a different view of those, perhaps, but I want you to know I believe in the freedom of religion, I believe in the freedom of conscience, I believe in the right of every American to live, to work, to worship according to the dictates of their conscience and I'll respect that, he continued.

"For me, what adults do in their lives, decisions that they make, including transgender adults, is one thing, but for kids under the age of 18—there's a reason why we don't let you drive 'til you're 16. In the state of Indiana, you can't get a tattoo until after you're 18, you can't drink until after you're 21, that's because we understand that kids don't fully understand the consequences of their actions."

He went on to say that he believes "we've got to protect our kids from decisions that will affect them in the balance of their lives" while also giving space to adults making decisions "according to the dictates of their own conscience."

When asked by Vittart for her thoughts on his response, McCollister said that in 2020 she was " threatened with KKK and Xs on my doorstep" due to her starting an LGBTQ+ youth support group in Terra Haute, Indiana. She also said she had raised a transgender child herself, and "worked with kids as young as five years old that have gender-nonconforming and identities that are transgender."

She continued: "And so to hear somebody tell me that it's not okay for young children to make decisions about their gender identity and to ask their school officials for support, protection, and help is appalling."

Newsweek has contacted the Mike Pence for President campaign via the contact form on its website for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC