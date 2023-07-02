News

Mike Pence Misquotes MLK Jr. When Confronted on Affirmative Action

By
News Mike Pence Republicans Scotus Affirmative action

Former Vice President Mike Pence inaccurately quoted part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech after being confronted on Sunday about affirmative action, which the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision.

The Court ruled against using race as a factor in college admissions in private and public universities on Thursday. The decision on affirmative action was related to two cases centered on Harvard University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, which were brought forward by the conservative nonprofit organization, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA).

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion issued on Thursday that the universities' policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

On Sunday, Jonathan Karl, host of ABC News' This Week, confronted Pence who is running in the 2024 presidential election about the ruling, which the former vice president supports.

Mike Pence Misquotes MLK
Republican 2024 presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks on June 23 in Washington, D.C. Pence inaccurately quoted part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech after being confronted on Sunday about affirmative action, which the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"If the end result is that America's most selective colleges and universities have fewer Black and Hispanic students, is that a problem for America?" Karl asked Pence.

Pence then responded: "I really believe that the decision by the Supreme Court today was an acknowledgement of the incredible progress that minority Americans have made, their extraordinary educational achievements, and I have every confidence that African Americans and other minority Americans are going to continue to compete and succeed in universities around the country, but we're going to do it with a colorblind society that I think is the aspiration of every American."

Karl asked Pence the same question again, pressing him to weigh in on the consequences that might affect people of color seeking a college education due to the Court's ruling.

The former vice president, who worked as an admissions counselor at Hanover College where he graduated, reiterated his confidence in the "achievements of African Americans" and said that they, Hispanic Americans, and other minorities will "compete and succeed."

Pence, who served during the Trump administration, then misquoted Dr. King Jr.'s speech as he continued to comment about the Supreme Court's decision.

"But we're going to be able to do it with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision in place, that we'll be judged not by the content—or judged by—not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character and by our own academic performance," Pence said.

However, Dr. King Jr.'s quote from his speech originally read: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

Newsweek reached out to Pence's campaign for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC