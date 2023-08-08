Mike Pence Mocked Over Gas Station Video: 'No Clue How to Pump'

Former Vice President Mike Pence is being mercilessly mocked on social media over a new campaign ad that appears to show him pretending to pump gas.

Pence, who continues to struggle in the polls while challenging former President Donald Trump and other Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, on Tuesday shared a short video of himself presenting the "Pence Plan" for energy while "pumping gas" into a red pickup truck on X, formerly Twitter.

The video shows the former vice president exiting the truck while inviting his viewers to "remember $2 a gallon gas." Pence then picks up a gas pump and goes through the motions of fueling the truck while denouncing President Joe Biden's "war on energy."

However, X users were quick to point out that Pence is shown picking up the pump and fueling without paying. Pence also does not appear to be pressing down on the fuel lever at any point, while a beep that may indicate a fuel grade had not been selected is heard throughout the video.

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence is pictured on Friday in Londonderry, New Hampshire. In a new campaign ad, Pence goes through the motions of gassing up his truck but appears to forget a few steps—and social media users pounced. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty

"Pence has no clue how to pump gas," posted the right-wing "End Wokeness" X account. "Who thought this was a good idea?"

Pence has no clue how to pump gas. Who thought this was a good idea? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/skgxSsSFTb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 8, 2023

"Lmao," pro-Trump account @_johnnymaga posted. "Some consultant told Mike Pence it would be a good idea to pretend to gas up a pickup Truck for a campaign video The pump is literally beeping the entire video with the 'select fuel type' message [loudly crying face emoji]."

Lmao



Some consultant told Mike Pence it would be a good idea to pretend to gas up a pickup Truck for a campaign video



The pump is literally beeping the entire video with the “select fuel type” message 😭pic.twitter.com/ftoeLauthr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 8, 2023

"Mike Pence posted a video of himself gassing up a pickup truck," posted Ian Miles Cheong, a conservative influencer based in Malaysia. "The fuel pump that asks you to select your gas type is beeping the entire time. He has clearly never pumped his own gas. Who thought this was a good idea?"

Mike Pence posted a video of himself gassing up a pickup truck. The fuel pump that asks you to select your gas type is beeping the entire time. He has clearly never pumped his own gas. Who thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/paPiFbxYH9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2023

"Hey Pence- Try paying for the gas first, maybe the pump will stop beeping throughout your entire campaign ad," @roaming_rn posted.

Hey Pence- Try paying for the gas first, maybe the pump will stop beeping throughout your entire campaign ad https://t.co/1J4NKqtBHd — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) August 8, 2023

"You absolute idiot," posted @JoeyMannarinoUS. "You have to select the type of gas that you want before you stick the thing in the gas hole. Then, you have to press the lever to make the gas actually come out! Are you stupid? It's obvious you haven't pumped gas in years!"

You absolute idiot. You have to select the type of gas that you want before you stick the thing in the gas hole.



Then, you have to press the lever to make the gas actually come out!



Are you stupid? It's obvious you haven't pumped gas in years! — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 8, 2023

Newsweek reached out for comment to Pence's office via email on Tuesday night.

Pence announced on Tuesday that he has qualified to participate in the first 2024 GOP presidential primary debate, which will be aired on Fox News and set for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23.

Front-runner Trump, who recently denounced Pence for having "gone to the Dark Side," has indicated that he may not take part in the debate. Six other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are expected to participate.