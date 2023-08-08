Mike Pence Testimony Could Take Trump 'Down': Bill O'Reilly

Testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence could be what brings former President Donald Trump "down," according to former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

Trump last week was indicted on federal charges related to his alleged attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election, the result of an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and special counsel Jack Smith. Charges are: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Amid the many discussions surrounding the investigation and subsequent indictment, Pence has been floated as a key potential witness for the prosecution, given his proximity to Trump as his vice president and his key role in the former president's plans. One of Trump's alleged final plans to overturn the election results involved pushing for Pence to throw them out during the certification process on January 6, 2021, which he refused to do and denied having the authority to do.

Speaking with WABC radio host Sid Rosenberg on Tuesday, O'Reilly said that Pence is the only potential witness whose testimony could prove definitively that Trump knew there had not been widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a Make America Great Again campaign rally at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on November 4, 2018. Testimony from Pence could be what brings Trump "down," according to former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

"So there's only one guy that can convict Donald Trump, and that's Mike Pence," O'Reilly said. "And if Pence goes into the courtroom and says 'Donald Trump knew the election was not a fraud, but he said it anyway, and I can prove it. And here's the proof.'

"Donald Trump goes down. Somebody like Mark Meadows would say, yeah, I was in the same conversation and Trump said X, Y, and Z...that would be really damning. Pence himself is an honest man. He's in over his head now."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

In the wake of Trump's latest indictment, Pence said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that he would comply if called to testify in the trial.

"I have no plans to testify, but, look, we'll always comply with the law," Pence said. "But...I don't know what the path of this indictment will be."

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer in the case, John Lauro, said that he welcomes Pence's testimony.

"Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial....I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr. Pence," Lauro told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "Based on what Vice President Pence will say, the government will never be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump had corrupt or criminal intent. And that's what this case is about."