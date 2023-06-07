Politics

Mike Pence's Wifi Password Is a Message to Trump's Supporters

By
Politics Mike Pence Donald Trump 2024 Election Republican

Former Vice President Mike Pence is officially running against former President Donald Trump for the top job, and he used his 2024 campaign launch to send a hidden message to supporters of his old boss.

On Wednesday, Pence kicked off his bid for the Oval Office after months of speculations as to whether or not he'd go up against Trump for the Republican nomination.

But it's not only Trump who the former vice president is prepared to challenge. Pence also took a shot at Trump's supporters with his launch, reminding Americans that he abided by his constitutional duty by not blocking the certification of the electoral college votes on January 6, 2021.

The wi-fi password for members of the press and media who were covering Pence's campaign launch was "KeptHisOath!" according to a photo of the log-in details tweeted by Semafor's Shelby Talcott.

In the days leading up to January 6, Trump had mounted immense pressure on Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election in his favor and prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win. Pence's refusal to do so, despite Trump's requests, caused a soured Trump mob to turn on him and even chant "Hang Mike Pence!" as they stormed the Capitol building.

Trump has refused to forgive Pence for not blocking the certification, continually criticizing his old running mate over his actions from nearly two and a half years ago.

Earlier this year, the former president blamed Pence for the Capitol riots, saying, "Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn't have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6."

Mike Pence's WiFi Password
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Lumber and Lobster" event on May 17, 2023, in Dover, New Hampshire. Pence is officially running against former President Donald Trump for the top job, and he used his 2024 campaign launch to send a hidden message to supporters of his old boss. Scott Eisen/Getty

Pence has repeatedly defended himself, saying that Trump was "wrong" to ask him to abuse his power as the vice president.

"I had no right to overturn the election," the former vice president told politicians and journalists at this year's annual Gridiron Dinner in March. "[Trump's] reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Read more

A February 2022 poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that the majority of Republicans, 52 percent, agree that Pence had no ability to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Comparably, only 36 percent sided with Trump—findings that Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Tim Malloy called "a rare break in the GOP lockstep with Trump."

But while most voters agree with Pence on January 6, he still faces an uphill battle to beat out Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Despite the various scandals and controversies surrounding Trump, he remains the leading contender in the Republican field. Following Trump's lead is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is in a clear second place, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has significantly less support than Trump or DeSantis but is still ahead of Pence.

As of Wednesday, RealClearPolitics shows Pence with a 3.6-point polling average, Haley with 4.4, DeSantis with 22.4 and Trump with 53.2.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC