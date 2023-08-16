Travel

'Millionaire' Boyfriend Refusing to Pay for Lunch on Beach Trip Praised

By
Travel Travel Personal finance TikTok Viral video

A video of a boyfriend with "a million" in his bank account opting to bring a packed lunch on a beach trip has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on August 15 by @stasyabryk and has received more than 1.8 million views. The footage shows a man sitting in a beach-hut setting, tucking into what appears to be pasta from a plastic food container with a fork in hand.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "It's my boyfriend, he has a million on his bank account, 5 apartments in Rome, and 2 houses on Sardinia [the Italian island], but he prepare 1€ pasta for the beach to not pay for the lunch."

Couple having picnic near seaside.
A couple sitting near the seaside with a picnic basket. A video of a boyfriend with "a million" in his bank account opting to bring a packed lunch on a beach trip has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Many Americans can probably relate to the beachgoer's alleged attempt to save money where he can.

Forty percent of consumers in the U.S. feel "highly affected" by the ongoing cost of living crisis, according to an April 2023 survey by We Are Social and Statista Q, a platform providing market and consumer data.

A statement shared by the White House in February 2022 said: "Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, too many working families felt the squeeze of an ever-increasing cost of living."

Last summer, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the average change over time in the prices of consumer goods and services, saw its largest increase in 40 years. The CPI rose by 9.1 percent over a 12-month period ending in June 2022, driven largely by fuel and gas price hikes.

In a statement back in February, the Biden administration announced a "comprehensive strategy to boost the capacity of the economy and lower costs for working families." This plan included an effort to lower "kitchen table costs," including the cost of health care, child care and prescription drugs.

@stasyabryk

Amore😂❤️ #costasmeralda #sardegna #rome #beachvibes

♬ оригинальный звук - Chainedspace

Several TikTok users praised the boyfriend's actions in the latest post.

Teresa Uhlfelder Álvares Ribeiro wrote, "That's how you become rich," and Ismail Dollie added: "that's how he keeps his money."

User @kasnao0 posted: "This is how the rich stay richer."

User cheryl commented that it was a "Smart financial decision," while ativa.relo agreed, writing, "Smart, that is why he is a millionaire."

User debbie_jones84 posted: "It's called [being] financially responsible."

Other TikTok users commented that the situation was sad and that the boyfriend was being stingy.

Sarah wrote: "Lol [laugh out loud] when I'm on holiday idc [I don't care] about costs of food or drinks, i'm there to enjoy not to save money."

User stemstar14 posted, "that's so sad," while user promi g wrote that this was a "red flag."

User @loliloloia commented that "being stingy isn't cool..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a similar story or dilemma to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC