Federal stimulus checks to help Americans struggling financially may be a thing of the past.

But some states are still distributing payments to their residents to help them cope with the high cost of living.

Here, Newsweek rounds up seven states where Americans are being sent payments.

California

California began sending out payments as part of its Middle Class Tax Refund last fall.

Almost 32 million taxpayers and their dependents have benefits from payments of up to $1,050, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board. But earlier this year, it emerged that more than a million Californians had not activated debit cards that contained their payments. The cards expire in 2026.

Recipients who have not activated their card will receive a reminder letter with instructions on activating their debit card. Those who received those letters but don't have the debit cards can contact Money Network at 1-800-240-0223 to claim their payment.

People shop at a supermarket in Montebello, California, on August 23, 2022. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia

Georgia is sending out a 2022 Surplus Tax Refund of up to $250 for single or married separate filers, up to $375 for heads of households and $500 for married joint filers.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed their individual income tax return for tax years 2021 and 2022 by the April 18, 2023 deadline (or by October 16 if an extension was granted), had a tax liability for the 2021 tax year and be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident.

The state's Department of Revenue has said taxpayers should allow six to eight weeks for refunds to be issued if they filed by the April 18 deadline. That means some may receive their payments in June.

Maine

Maine is sending out payments to eligible residents to help them with the high energy prices as part of a larger Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan.

An estimated 880,00 Maine residents will receive the payments, with $450 sent to individuals and $900 to married couples and families who filed their 2021 Maine income tax return as a full-year resident no later than October 31, 2022 and met income requirements.

All payments were expected to be mailed out by the end of March, but those have not received theirs can check the status of their payment here. They can also contact Maine Revenue Services via email at relief.payment@maine.gov.

New Jersey

New Jersey taxpayers who meet eligibility requirements will be receiving up to $1,500 through the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office said earlier this year that more than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the program.

The state Division of Taxation has said that ANCHOR benefit payments will be distributed through May. They will be paid in the form of a direct deposit or check.

Those who have not yet received their payments can check the status of their application and payment here.

New Mexico

New Mexico will be sending out another round of rebates to eligible residents in June.

Single filers will receive $500, while married taxpayers filing jointly, heads of household and surviving spouses will receive $1,000.

The payments will be sent automatically to residents who filed a 2021 New Mexico Personal Income Tax return and who were not declared as a dependent on another taxpayer's return. Eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 return and qualify for the rebates.

Direct deposits will be distributed first and checks will be mailed from the middle of June.

New York

New York City is issuing property tax rebates of $150 to eligible homeowners.

The rebate is for homeowners whose New York City property is their primary residence and whose combined income is $250,000 or less. Most homeowners should have received their rebates, but those who did not and believe they may qualify can submit an application here.

For homeowners in New York state, the homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing property tax relief with payments of up to $1,050.

Homeowners can find out information about their rebate by visiting the New York Department of Taxation's Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit page.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania will begin sending out payments of up to $650 as part of its Property Tax/Rent Rebate program in July.

The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The current income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The deadline to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to December 31, 2023.

Claimants can file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. You can check on the status of your rebate by visiting the Where's My Rebate? page.