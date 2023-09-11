U.S.

Milwaukee Police Under Fire for Withholding Gender to Avoid Offending LGBTQ

By
U.S. LGBTQ Crime Transgender Gender

The Milwaukee Police Department has instituted a new policy requiring that victims' races and genders not be disclosed to the public, drawing praise and criticism.

"To maintain both the privacy and dignity of crime victims, their families and loved ones, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will no longer proactively report out to the community victim information related to gender or race," Milwaukee Police Department officials said last week when the change went into effect last Wednesday. Suspects will still remain identified by race and gender.

The policy was spurred by one of the department's own, Sergeant Guadalupe Velasquez, who told local NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV that she approached department administration in May about a potential policy change following the misgendering of a crime victim who was transgender.

"We don't want to make a traumatic experience for a family worse," said Velasquez, who is also one of two department LGBTQ+ liaisons.

When asked if misgendering transgender victims in the past has negatively affected the LGBTQ+ community, Velasquez said it did based on her own interactions and even led to an impasse between those advocates and the department due to a lack of "respect."

Milwaukee Police LGBTQ Crime Victims
Police gather outside of the Wisconsin center where the Democratic National Convention begins today on August 17, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department announced a change last week, no longer reporting victims' races or genders. They will still report them for suspects, however. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Heather Hough, the MPD chief of staff, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the discussions were taking place behind the scenes spurred by conversations with the LGBTQ+ community amid a string of three Black transgender murders committed in a nine-month span.

Media releases in each instance misgendered the victims.

"It's a way to preserve the dignity and privacy of all victims," Hough said, assuring that the media and public would continue to receive timely facts and information. "MPD wants to ensure the best service possible for our entire community."

Newsweek reached out to Velasquez and MPD for additional comments.

Juan Dominguez, a military veteran and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maryland, told Newsweek via phone that he commends both the LGBTQ+ community for pressing law enforcement on the issues and the MPD itself for adapting and changing its processes to further embolden the relationship between officers and the community.

"In this case, we need to be overly protective of the families of these victims," Dominguez said. "They're already going through a tremendous amount of pain and sorrow, so why do further damage?"

When asked whether law enforcement or the media and public should decide what is important in the relaying of such information, Dominguez said that is a valid concern but multiple positive actions can lead to appeasing everyone—including boosting law enforcement training for sensitive crimes.

"I'm 56. I've never felt the amount of frustration, emotion and anger [I see from the transgender community]," he said. "It's a small part of the population but certainly a very palpable kind of anger.

"Hate and bias motivates violence against transgender people, particularly transgender women of color. I think in some cases people think that folks like that are an easy target. We have to do everything we can to make sure that type of discrimination and anger has no place in our society."

The public's right to know

Some say the new policy goes too far because it undermines the public's ability to be privy to details of certain crimes and potential community trends that can become of them.

Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, told the Sentinel that instances of misgendering victims can be remedied simply by officers striving for more accuracy.

Kamenick told Newsweek via email that while he doesn't think it's a good idea, MPD isn't breaking any law he is aware of by not identifying race or gender. He said it shouldn't be an issue moving forward as long as information is available via open records.

"Does the public really not have a right to know if minorities, for instance, are disproportionately victims of crime?" Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, told the Sentinel. "Does it not have the right to know if people are being killed because of their gender?"

Newsweek reached out to Lueders via email for additional comments.

There is also the question of journalists' role in relaying such events.

Sentinel editor Greg Borowski wrote that publishing stories about crime and public safety with context and sensitivity is aided by the ability to identify community trends "and provide a full picture of what is happening."

"We share the goal of not misgendering transgender victims of crimes," Borowski said. "But if there are concerns about bad information being released, the best remedy is to assure that only solid information is released— not to put up new barriers that make it harder for the public to know what is happening in their neighborhoods and throughout the community."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC