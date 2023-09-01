MINI Goes Electric, Sparking Driving Enthusiast Joy With 2 New Cars

MINI is leaning in to the electric vehicle revolution and the company's go-kart-like model history for a new generation of cars. The battery-electric MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman have fresh proportions, cutting-edge powertrains and distinctive design.

"I am confident that the new generation of MINI models will inspire even more people. Thanks to our electrified go-kart feeling, an immersive user experience and a responsible attitude, the new MINI family is tailor made for urban target groups all around the world," Stefanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand, said in a press release.

They're not the only BEVs MINI has up its sleeve. The new MINI Aceman crossover will debut in April 2024.

MINI is using the new generation launch opportunity to change up the brand's nomenclature. 'Cooper' now refers to all MINI 3-door and 5-door models, usually referred to as 2- and 4-door in U.S. showrooms, and the MINI Convertible. It will no longer be used as an engine specification.

The MINI brand was relaunched two decades ago, with en eye toward design and driving characteristics that have made generations around the world enthusiastic fans. As the company moves toward electrification, MINI looks to continue its heritage-tuned design with a new theme, 'Charismatic Simplicity'.

Designers have worked within the fresh constraints of the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) platform to focus on space flexibility while ensuring modern touches like voice control technology and new textiles have a home.

That platform has also enabled new vehicle attributes (short overhangs and bonnet, long wheelbase and big wheels) while adhering to typically MINI proportions. Door handles are flush, there are no fender flares and athletic shoulders are meant to make the car looks decidedly sporty.

Light plays a key role in the look of the car with new daytime running light elements for the car's LED headlights. Matrix LED taillights feature three different settings. The new light signatures are animated.

MINI will offer both models in four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW (John Cooper Works).

2024 MINI Cooper

The three-door MINI Cooper enters its fifth generation with the new electric model. A gasoline-powered version and performance-focused variants are coming not too far down the line. The all-electric Cooper will be offered in Cooper E and Cooper SE versions. Cooper SE will have higher output and range.

The new MINI Cooper E uses an electric motor to generate 184 horsepower (hp) and 214 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. It can move from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 7.3 seconds. An upgraded power setup allows the MINI Cooper SE to achieve 218 hp and 244 lb-ft of torque. It hits the 62 mph mark in a swifter 6.7 seconds.

On the WLTP test cycle, which has a different testing procedure than the U.S.'s Environmental Protection Agency, the MINI Cooper E can go 190 miles between charges. Cooper SE goes an estimated range of 250 miles.

Though the ranges are on the low end for American audiences, in European and Asian markets, where customers do not drive as far each day, the numbers are more palpable.

The most notable interior design changes from the last-generation MINI Cooper include the removal of the shifter (replaced with additional storage space) and fresh dashboard screen setup. The centrally located, circular OLED display is accompanied by smart technology. Voice controls activate with a "Hey MINI" command. Wireless photo charging is available.

The car has a sustainability-focused interior. A new developed knitting process has been used to create the car's two-color textiles. The seats are wrapped in Vescin artificial leather. All textiles and yarns for the seat, knitted surfaces, vehicle headliner and floor are made from recycled materials, the company says.

Buyers can customize their MINI with their choice of seven MINI Experience Modes, which function to bring light and projection themes to the interior. Cockpit screen customization is also available.

Pricing for the new MINI Cooper will be announced at a later date.

2024 MINI Countryman

The new MINI Countryman is expanded over its previous generation's dimensions, adding 6 centimeters in height and 13 in length. Wider wheel arches combine with the increases and battery-electric platform to make the cabin feel more spacious.

This new Countryman features a design twist. Its C-pillar color is based on the color of the car's roof (four options are available).

The MINI Countryman's electric versions have the same grade naming strategy as the MINI Cooper's. The lower-powered Countryman E has an electric motor that generates 204 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque that can move the model to 62 mph in 8.6 seconds.

MINI's Countryman SE ALL4 (ALL4 is the designation the company uses to denote a model has all-wheel drive) delivers 313 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque, which gets the car off the line and to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds.

The automaker, a division of BMW Group, reports that the MINI Countryman E has 287 miles of all-electric range while the Countryman SE ALL4 has 269 miles of range.

Like the Cooper, Countryman has MINI Experience Modes (eight instead of the seven in the Cooper), as well as the company's new digital experience operating system.

It also features similar interior enhancements over the last generation.

Keen enthusiasts will note that the Countryman's air vents are vertically orientated in the cabin versus the Cooper's horizontal vents.

Pricing for the new MINI Countryman will be announced at a later date.