Mini Pig Under Duvet Refuses to Stop Being a 'Road Block' in Owner's Bed

A mini pig has gone viral for literally "hogging" its owner's bed, receiving almost 8 million views.

In the clip titled "Road block" and shared to TikTok, user @coltyoufatlard explains that she can't straighten out her legs because "something's in the way."

She lifts up the duvet to reveal Colt, who is lying at the bottom of the bed. Half-asleep, the mini pig grunts loudly as his owner prods him with her toes.

A stock photo of a piglet sleeping on a white blanket.

There are an estimated 250,000 to 1 million pet pigs in the U.S, with the numbers fluctuating based on how "popular" it is to own one at the time. There are 14 recognized breeds of mini pigs, with the heights and weights varying considerably.

Although smaller than those found on farms, mini pigs can still weigh up to 200 pounds. They continue to grow until 4 or 5 years of age, with an average lifespan of 15 to 18 years.

Pigs may be a controversial choice of pet, but they are just as capable of bonding with humans as more traditional options. "Similar to cats and dogs, pigs can show their excitement by wagging their tails and snuggling up to their caretakers," Kelsey Conrado, mini-pig expert and veterinary assistant at Danville Family Vet in Virginia, told Newsweek.

Studies have shown that pigs are intelligent animals with their own personalities. They also have an excellent memory and communicate with more than 20 different calls—including grunts, squeals and even barks.

However, Conrado said mini pigs are not the easiest of pets, as they need a lot of attention and interaction. Sadly, around 90 percent of pet pigs are handed to shelters or animal sanctuaries, according to Pet Keen.

When kept as indoor pets, pigs usually seek out warm spots indoors, so climbing into bed with their owner can make them feel safe and secure.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the space-stealing swine, with Zarria Jones writing: "I want one."

"Did not expect that," posted it's lia bruh, while rs wrote: "The way it oinked."

"Pigs In a blanket," joked Michael Nichols429, and user3794846740837 posted: "Foot warmer." "Hogging the bed," commented mmmike1980.

"He was comfy," wrote morphis, while Ryan asked: "Whats up with ur dog?"

