U.S.

Mira Sorvino 'Horrified' by 'Sound of Freedom' Funder's Arrest

By
U.S. Sound of Freedom Child abuse Child trafficking

One of the stars of anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom has spoken of her disgust after it emerged that one of the movie's funders has been arrested and charged with child kidnapping, according to court filings.

Fabian Marta, one of thousands of people who crowdfunded the movie's promotion, or P&A (Prints and Advertising), was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police and charged in July.

Fabian Marta mugshot
A booking photo of Fabian Marta, 51, arrested on July 23, 2023 after being charged with felony child kidnapping. Documents suggest he helped finance the "Sound of Freedom" movie. St. Louis Metropolitan Police

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mira Sorvino who plays Katherine Ballard in the movie, commented: "I am horrified that Fabian Marta, one of 6,678 P & A investors in the distribution of Sound of Freedom, has been revealed as a groomer and sex trafficker. He has been arrested and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I have never met him nor was I aware of him before this but I thoroughly condemn him and extend my sympathy to his victims and their families."

It should be noted that whilst Marta has been charged, he has not been convicted of child kidnapping.

Read more

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC