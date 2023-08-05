Mira Sorvino 'Horrified' by 'Sound of Freedom' Funder's Arrest

One of the stars of anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom has spoken of her disgust after it emerged that one of the movie's funders has been arrested and charged with child kidnapping, according to court filings.

Fabian Marta, one of thousands of people who crowdfunded the movie's promotion, or P&A (Prints and Advertising), was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police and charged in July.

A booking photo of Fabian Marta, 51, arrested on July 23, 2023 after being charged with felony child kidnapping. Documents suggest he helped finance the "Sound of Freedom" movie. St. Louis Metropolitan Police

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mira Sorvino who plays Katherine Ballard in the movie, commented: "I am horrified that Fabian Marta, one of 6,678 P & A investors in the distribution of Sound of Freedom, has been revealed as a groomer and sex trafficker. He has been arrested and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I have never met him nor was I aware of him before this but I thoroughly condemn him and extend my sympathy to his victims and their families."

"I have never met him nor was I aware of him before this but I thoroughly condemn him and extend my sympathy to his victims and their families."

It should be noted that whilst Marta has been charged, he has not been convicted of child kidnapping.

