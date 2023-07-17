Culture

Miranda Lambert Stops Concert Over Selfie-Taking Fans—'Pissing Me Off'

Country singer Miranda Lambert stopped her concert while performing one of her songs to lambast some fans in the audience for taking selfies.

Lambert was doing a show at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend when she had just started an acoustic performance of her 2016 song, "Tin Man."

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the people taking the selfies. "I don't like it—at all. We're here to hear some country music, and I'm singing some country damn music."

Music fans were divided over Lambert's request after it was shared on social media on Sunday morning, with some saying the girls probably paid good money for the tickets and were therefore entitled to take some happy snaps to remember the moment. While others said concertgoers should have more respect for the artist on stage.

"imagine u've wanted to see miranda lambert in concert for years n u finally get tickets to see her and then during ur favorite song u decide to take a selfie with ur bestie to remember the moment and she acts like THIS?? nahhh," Twitter user @cowboylikegwen wrote.

Twitter user @julianspivey44 added: "I'm a big Miranda Lambert fan. I've seen her many times. She frequently has songs at the top/near it on my year-end lists. But as long as there's not a safety issue going on out in that crowd don't worry about it. Those people paid good money. Let them have their selfie."

Meanwhile, a third Twitter user commented: "Mad props and applause to @mirandalambert! The p******** entitlement of people and their damn phone appendages is enough to make anyone sick enough to call them out! Sociopaths, narcissists and psychopaths stay the F home with ur phones if thats how you feel youre allowed to act!"
miranda lambert
Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer has attracted a lot of attention for stopping a show to tell off fans for taking selfies while she was singing. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Lambert is no stranger to calling out her audience. In 2017, the country singer stopped another performance of "Tin Man" while on stage in Chicago because some fans were talking loudly.

"I hear talking. I'm like literally out here with my diary for y'all to read. So I don't want any talking. Sorry," she said at the time.

Another fan, with the Twitter account Miranda Lambert Fan, tweeted Lambert's "greatest hits" of stopping her shows to call out fans' behavior on Sunday morning.

"Miranda Stopping Songs Because of People Showing a Lack of Respect: The Greatest Hits," they tweeted alongside four short clips of the singer saying things to the audience, such as "that's not going to work for me" and "something's bothering me."

The 39-year-old rose to fame in 2003 when she finished in third place on reality competition, Nashville Star. She has won multiple awards including, Grammys and received more Academy of Country Music Awards than any artist in history.

