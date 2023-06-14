Colleen Ballinger's Behavior With Child in Video Sparks Backlash

The comedian behind the popular Miranda Sings persona has come under fire after a video resurfaced of her onstage with a minor.

Colleen Ballinger, 36, rose to fame on YouTube playing Miranda, known for her outlandish comedy, bizarre inflection and misapplied red lipstick.

The comedian gained a cult-like following during the years she played Miranda and toured the world performing as the character in live shows. She now boasts 8.1 million followers on Instagram and 9 million on TikTok.

Colleen Ballinger's comedic alter ego, Miranda Sings. A video in which she is accused of acting inappropriately with a teenager on stage has gone viral.

But a resurfaced video of one of her live shows has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the video posted to Twitter and TikTok, Ballinger, who was known for calling fans on stage for various interactive segments, is seen standing over a teenage girl who is lying on her back in front of the audience.

The girl had been called up to participate in a "yoga challenge" and Ballinger pushed the girl's legs apart "as far as she can." A fart noise is then played over the speakers, causing Ballinger to run away in disgust, as the girl quickly gathers her short dress to cover herself up.

Now a woman called Becky says she is the girl in that video and has shared a screenshot of the moment her legs were forced open to Twitter in attempt to call out Ballinger.

Becky said she was about 16 at the time of the incident and claimed she was left "traumatized" for many years by it.

Newsweek attempted to contact Becky via Twitter and emailed Ballinger's representatives for comment.

"i've been debating posting this picture, but this was me on stage. she encouraged her fans to wear revealing clothing so we would get called on stage. and then she exploited us and our bodies for her own gain. so yeah, i'm okay with calling her a predator," she wrote on June 10.

Becky added: "the whole bit here was that i 'farted' while in this position which is 1) really childish and 2) f***** embarrassing when you're already in a vulnerable position. i was only a teenager here and you can see that i had to stop and cover myself up before i even stood up."

the whole bit here was that i “farted” while in this position which is 1) really childish and 2) fucking embarrassing when you’re already in a vulnerable position. i was only a teenager here and you can see that i had to stop and cover myself up before i even stood up. pic.twitter.com/cPQVKAUMQv — becky (@noitsbecks) June 10, 2023

The tweets went viral and was picked up on TikTok where Becky, who is now 21 according to her Twitter bio, posted a response so people could hear her side of the story.

"I'm the girl in this video and this video has one over a million views and that is a lot of people to be seeing the story without hearing it from me," she began, saying she had been a fan of Ballinger for a "very, very long time."

Becky explained how one of the segments where Ballinger brought fans on to the stage was "some porn bit," but she was chosen for the yoga challenge.

"Now, as soon as I get up from the audience, I saw Colleen's eyes widened because she realized I was not wearing pants. But for some reason that didn't stop her from continuing. In fact, no adult at any point stepped in," she explained.

"So we get to point in the yoga challenge where I am laying down and Colleen is spreading my legs basically, as far as she can, she spread them so far that you can see the spandex I was wearing under my romper."

Becky described how she "will never forget where I was laying under Colleen and she was smirking down at me while thousands of people were laughing."

She added: "I was terrified that my body wasn't covered enough up by the spandex for the romper. I basically felt naked, so it felt incredibly sexually violating. I was younger and my body was still developing and I was still becoming comfortable with myself."

Becky slammed Ballinger for using her "minor body" for "entertainment and money" which, set her confidence "back quite a lot."

"Not to mention after the show I had to walk back to my car where there was many men staring at me in a very predatorial way... so, I literally did not feel safe leaving the venue," she said, adding the whole incident left her with a "nasty, gross feeling."

"[Ballinger] did not protect my safety at this show... this was a pretty scary [situation] for my teenage self and especially someone who loved and looked up to Colleen."

Becky added she felt she could not say anything because Ballinger was so beloved at the time.

"If you're watching this and you're thinking about taking your kids to a Miranda show, I would advise you to think twice because you may come back with years of trauma," she said finishing the video.

The reaction to the video and Becky's accusations have caused Ballinger's name to trend on Twitter, with people sharing their thoughts on the social media platform.

"But I am sending so much love to you right now.. and to all the victims that hasn't came out come out whenever your ready, but know that there's gonna be thousands of people here to love and support you!" replied one person.

Another added: "I'm so sorry you were made so uncomfortable. I hope that she does eventually address things because it's the least you all deserve."

And a third wrote: "holy f***** s*** this is DISTURBING. if this was a man y'all would have no issue calling him a predator. COLLEEN BALLINGER IS A PREDATOR!! she has this child's legs spread open & is looking down grinning. the girl has to cover herself before she stands up. this is not okay."