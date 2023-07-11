Video Shows How Contestants Reacted to Transgender Miss Netherlands Winner

While there was quite a furor online after a transgender woman won Miss Netherlands for the first time, her fellow competitors seemed to be very happy for her.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé on Saturday became the first transgender woman to win the beauty pageant in the European country.

Kollé's win secured her a spot in the international Miss Universe contest, making her the second transgender woman ever to compete in that pageant.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé answers a question at the Miss Netherlands pageant. She was the first transgender woman to win the competition. Robert Gort

While many celebrated the 22-year-old's victory, there was also a swift backlash on social media about the fact that she is transgender, reflecting a wider international debate about LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite the backlash, a video of the moment her name was announced as the winner showed her fellow contestants celebrating for her. This suggests that while there was some outrage about her being allowed to compete in the first place, Kollé's competitors were happy for her to be a part of the pageant.

Many even took to their social media to congratulate Kollé.

"There she is... our new Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 @rikkievaleriekolle ✨

Well deserved winner who owned that stage Saturday night, with a beautiful message and a very strong mindset. I'm so proud of you!" wrote Ona Moody, the 2022 winner, on Instagram.

Lou Dirchs, who won the Social Media sash on the night, said of Kollé: "A big congratulations to @rikkievaleriekolle👑❤"

Ruby-Ann Chwatchko wrote: "I am so grateful for the lovely people and beautiful memories. And above all I am very proud of the beautiful women with whom I have been surrounded in recent months."

Kollé spoke on Instagram about the importance of young transgender people having visible role models.

"I did it. It's unreal but I get to call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can't be broken anymore. I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it," she wrote.

Kollé also added a trans pride flag emoji to the post and wrote: "Yes I'm trans and I want to share my story but I'm also Rikkie and that's what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it."

El Salvador will host the Miss Universe 2023 competition in December.

Kollé's victory comes at a time when transgender rights are under intense scrutiny around the world. However in the Netherlands— which was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage— transgender people are allowed to update the gender markers on legal documents without having to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

The country changed the law in 2014 to make it easier for transgender people to self-define their gender identity in order for them to participate happily in social life.