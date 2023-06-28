Missing 7-Year-Old Last Seen Entering Wooded Area With Woman

Texas police have released images of a missing child and the 39-year-old woman she was last seen with on Tuesday. CCTV footage shows the pair walking into a wooded area in Bell County.

The 7-year-old was identified as Kryslee Hernandez and the woman was identified as Amanda Guerra according to a press release by the Temple Police Department.

Police said a resident showed them home surveillance footage that showed Guerra and Hernandez entering into a wooded area near the railroad tracks on June 27.

Police did not provide details on whether or how the child is related to the woman.

Images provided by the Temple Police Department in Texas show Guerra was last seen with the missing child walking into a wooded area.

"At 4:24 p.m. the Temple Police Department was contacted after a resident arrived home and found a vehicle was parked in their driveway that they did not recognize," the press release stated.

"The resident also provided their home surveillance footage to Temple PD that showed Guerra and Hernandez entering a wooded area at 11:23 a.m."

In a Twitter post, the Temple Police Department called on the public to get in touch if they have any information about the pair. The police can be reached at 254-298-5500. The public can also contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, in order to remain anonymous.

They were last seen today at 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of North 12th St.

Police have stated that as part of the ongoing investigation, intense air and land searches have been underway, using drones, helicopters, and K9 units.

Elsewhere in the state of Texas, a 7-year-old girl who was abducted off the street in Dallas on June 11 was found safe a day after her kidnapping sparked a search.

Lillie May Anderson was reportedly tricked into a car as she walked to the store with her 9-year-old brother.

In a Facebook post, the Dallas Police Department said Anderson was last seen being driven away a day earlier "in a grey SUV [of] unknown make, unknown model, and unknown license plate."

Authorities warned they believed she could be in danger but by early Monday morning the police updated its Facebook post to add: "Update: Lillie May Anderson has been located safe."

Speaking to local news station Fox 4, the family of the 7-year-old said an unknown man had taken the girl.

Stranger abductions are extremely rare, according to authorities. On average, fewer than 350 victims under the age of 21 have been abducted by strangers in the United States per year since 2010, the FBI says, with no clear directional trend.

In comparison, hundreds of thousands of young people are reported missing each year, with the vast majority, more than 95 percent, found after running away, with parental abduction—when the child is smuggled away from an ex-partner— accounting for most of the remaining cases.