U.S.

Missing F-35 Sparks Widespread Mockery as Military Asks Public for Help

By
U.S. South Carolina

The U.S. military is being mocked online after a military base in South Carolina appealed to members of the public to help locate a missing F-35 fighter jet.

An F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet was "involved in a mishap" on Sunday, military officials based in Charleston, South Carolina, said in a post to social media.

The aircraft pilot "ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition," officials from Joint Base Charleston said on Sunday, adding it was working alongside the Marine Corps air base in Beaufort, S.C., to find the aircraft. "Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35," officials said.

The jet was part of a training squadron with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and search efforts are focusing around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, between Charleston and Columbia, based on the last known position of the F-35, the military base said.

F-35B Lightning II
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II flies past during a preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 13, 2022. A South Carolina military base appealed to members of the public to help locate a missing F-35 fighter jet. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," Joint Base Charleston officials said. An investigation is reportedly underway, and the pilot of a second F-35 jet is said to have returned safely to Joint Base Charleston.

"If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center," the post added.

The name of the pilot has not been released, and at the time of publication, the missing F-35 has not been located.

"How in the hell do you lose an F-35?" Nancy Mace, Republican Representative for one of South Carolina's congressional districts, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "How is there not a tracking device and we're asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?"

"The @USMC [U.S. Marines] lost a F-35 today and are asking for the public's help to find it," one user of X, formerly Twitter, said in a post. "I suggest they put up some... flyers."

"Sounds like the stealth systems are working fine!" another social media user wrote. "It's honestly ridiculous this plane isn't already recovered," another added.

Other accounts posted images of handouts showing an F-35 as missing, and pictures of the jet with tracking devices, such as Apple's AirTag, superimposed onto the photograph. Other screenshots widely shared online also show an eBay ad for the missing jet.

The U.S. military widely uses the Lockheed Martin-made F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, with advanced stealth capabilities. The F-35B is used by the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as by the British Royal Air Force and Italy's air force, and can take off in very short distances, or vertically, much like a helicopter.

Newsweek has reached out to Joint Base Charleston for additional comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC