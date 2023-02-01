Missing Illinois College Student Found Dead After Drowning: Police

A missing Illinois State University student whose body was found close to a creek died from drowning, according to police.

The Normal Police Department (NPD) said Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing on Thursday. Officers questioned Listman's family and friends and gathered information, including cell phone data and video from local businesses in an attempt to find him.

Listman's body was found near the creek area in the 900 block of North Main Street, in Normal, a city about 130 miles southwest of Chicago, at about 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

Listman's father Ron praised his son on Sunday in a Facebook post, which read: "To my son, Matthew you were the best son a father could ask for.

"I love you and miss you already. I wish I could trade places. My life will never be the same waiting to hear your voice or hug you once again. Till we see each other again. I love you."

A Normal police statement said the body was identified as Listman and that the investigation will be handled by the McClean County Coroner's Office and that it was determined the death was not criminal in nature.

The ISU College of Business (COB) sent its condolences to Listman's family and said: "We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing away our own College of Business student, Matthew Listman.

"The COB offers their deepest condolences to Matt's family, friends, classmates, advisors, and instructors.

"The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates that Mr. Listman died of drowning, in the setting of cold exposure. Toxicology is pending. Normal PD will continue to work in collaboration with the McLean County Coroner's Office on this investigation."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings in the U.S. every year.

More than half of fatal and nonfatal drownings among people age 15 and older happen in natural waters like lakes, rivers or oceans. It added that nearly 80 percent of people who die from drowning are male.

The CDC continued: "Many factors might contribute to higher rates of drowning among males, including increased exposure to water, risk-taking behaviors and alcohol use."

Anyone with any information that can assist police and the coroner's office in their investigation is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.

