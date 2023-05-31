Search for Missing Missouri Doctor John Forsyth Ends in Tragedy

The body of missing Missouri emergency room doctor John Forsyth has been found in the state of Arkansas, according to reports.

Forsyth, 49, had last been heard from on Sunday, May 21, at 7:00 a.m. and the Cassville Police Department began the search for him the following day.

His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family on Tuesday night to confirm that the missing doctor was found dead in northwest Arkansas, according to an Associated Press report. He said he and other family members were waiting for more details.

Concerns were raised when Missouri doctor John Forsyth failed to report for work on May 21. His brother told the Associated Press that Forsyth's body had been found in Arkansas. Cassville Police Department

Authorities had previously located Forsyth's vehicle, a black Infiniti sedan, in a park near the Cassville Aquatic Center. Inside were his car keys, briefcase and his passport as well as other items.

"It doesn't seem like a person who left with a plan," said his brother earlier on Tuesday. "Right now, we really don't have any breaks in the case. I'm confused, and I'm worried and I don't like this one bit."

Following the discovery of the vehicle, several different law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched a 9-mile radius around the park.

The family also set up a Facebook page to seek information about John Forsyth's disappearance.

Speaking about the last time he saw his brother, Richard Forsyth said he had dinner with him for three hours the Wednesday before his disappearance.

This dinner came after John Forsyth had finalized his divorce and had proposed to his new partner. Richard Forsyth told the Associated Press how happy his brother seemed during the meal.

"We had dinner Wednesday before he disappeared, and we sat and talked for three hours," he said. "I told him this is the happiest I'd seen him in a long time. His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future."

Forsyth's fiancée spoke to Cassville Missouri Police Department as the missing person investigation got underway.

Sergeant Donald Privett had told the media that Forsyth had left his shift at the ER Mercy Cassville at 7 a.m.

"That is the last time anyone can verify seeing him. He was meant to report back to the emergency room at Mercy at 7 p.m." he said. "[Forsyth's fiancée] said this was completely out of character for him, he never misses work."

Richard Forsyth said his brother had worked at the Cassville hospital for around 15 years and was dedicated to his job.

He added that he "really cared about his patients" and noted that when he was on call, John Forsyth would stay in a luxury RV that he parked near the hospital.

