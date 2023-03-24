New Jersey State Trooper Jason Dare Found After Days Missing

Police that launched a desperate search for one of its own after an "endangered" New Jersey State Police trooper disappeared last week have found him alive.

Jason Dare was last seen at a medical facility where he was being treated in Media, Pennsylvania, when he was spotted leaving the building by a security camera just before 7 p.m. Sunday. His last known location was at the junction of Route 352 and Yearsley Mill Road in Middletown Township.

Officials did not release the name of the hospital or reveal what the 46-year-old was receiving treatment for and launched a huge search for the trooper who was described as "endangered," although they did not specify why he was considered to be at risk.

But on Friday morning, the search reached a happy conclusion when the missing man was found.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP) tweeted: "***UPDATE*** Jason Dare has been safely found in Pennsylvania. Thank you everyone for your support and your invaluable tips."

Newsweek has reached out to the NJSP via email for further information and comment.

New Jersey State Police had issued alerts appealing for the public's help in locating Dare, of Cumberland County. They said he was wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses when he was last seen. He was described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with distinctive tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

Pennsylvania State Police were also engaged in the search and much of the focus centered on Delaware County in Pennsylvania, according to a report by WPVI on Wednesday as the search moved into its fourth day. Dare had not made contact with any friends, family or colleagues since he vanished, the station added.

***UPDATE***



Jason Dare has been safely found in Pennsylvania. Thank you everyone for your support and your invaluable tips. https://t.co/k5t4aw1oBF — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) March 24, 2023

Dare has been a New Jersey employee since 2004 and is a Vineland resident, according to NJ.com.

More than 600,000 people go missing each year across the U.S. and tens of thousands remain missing for more than a year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Current searches for missing people include the hunt for 14-year-old Scottie Morris, who vanished on March 16 from his home in Indiana.

A hunt is underway for Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son Charley after the pair went missing during a kayaking trip in Arkansas last week.

Some missing persons cases end tragically, such as the recent discovery of the body of a man who had been missing for weeks in a grain bin at the feed company where he worked in Nebraska.