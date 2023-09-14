Missing Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Car as Person of Interest Sought

The badly decomposed body of a woman missing for two weeks has been found in a parking garage, according to Texas officials.

Monica Alcantar, 22, was last seen leaving the Leawood Condominiums, in Houston, on August 26, and her family confirmed her body had been discovered.

Houston Police Department said Alcantar's body was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Sunday, September 10, and that it was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Responding officers did not find any signs of foul play or trauma, and an autopsy is being carried out to confirm the cause of death.

Alcantar's aunt Bryony Amador told CBS affiliate KHOU: "This is a horror movie. My family and I searched for her. [We] thought of all the possible locations and scenarios, and hired a private investigator, but we had no idea where to look. None."

A photo of Monica Alcantar. The 22-year-old's body was found inside a parked vehicle. HPD

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) says there are 2,586 open missing-persons cases and 2,598 resolved in the Lone Star State. Across the U.S., there are 23,614 open missing-persons cases and 35,740 resolved ones.

Now police have released surveillance images of a man they would like to speak to after he was seen walking close to where the body was found.

A September 11 Houston Police Department (HPD) post described the man as either white or Hispanic. He has been termed a person of interest and is believed to have a black Dodge Challenger.

Surveillance footage of the person of interest. Houston Police Department officers want to speak to the man seen close to where Alcantar's body was found. HPD

Amador launched a GoFundMe campaign following the discovery of her niece's body and asked for funds that would go toward a funeral fund for Alcantar.

Amador wrote on the fundraising page: "With all the sadness in my heart I have to announce that my niece has been found. She is no longer with us. We would like to thank with all our hearts everyone that shared the post and helped.

"At this time, the family asks for privacy to process the news. If you want to continue to support us for the funeral, we would appreciate it," Amador added.

An image of a black Dodge Challenger. The car was seen being driven by the person of interest. HPD

Since being shared on September 6, the GoFundMe campaign has raised an estimated $3,055 out of a $10,000 target.

Initially, the money raised from the GoFundMe campaign was to go toward hiring a private investigator.

Newsweek has contacted the HPD for comment via email.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.